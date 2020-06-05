Lockport's Malik Brooks to join Canisius basketball as a walk-on

Malik Brooks will return to his backyard for his sophomore year of college.

The former three-sport standout from Lockport High School told The News he will join the Canisius College men’s basketball team as a walk-on.

Brooks returns to Western New York after spending a year at Monmouth, where he was a wide receiver for the FCS program.

“I’ve had a love of basketball my whole life, but once I got to Monmouth I realized that I wanted to play basketball,” Brooks said Friday. “I put my name in the transfer portal (in March), and me and (Canisius) coach (Reggie) Witherspoon started talking, a lot, about playing basketball.

“This was a big decision for me. I wanted to come home, and be close to my family. It wasn’t hard for me to live in New Jersey, but I missed home a lot.”

Brooks is a 6-foot-2-inch, 190-pound guard who played football, basketball and ran track at Lockport.

In basketball, Brooks was an All-Western New York third-team selection as a senior who scored 1,046 points in his high school career. He averaged 25.5 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals for the Lions in 2018-19, his senior season.

Brooks was an All-Western New York first-team selection in football in 2018. As a senior, he set the Western New York record for receiving yards (1,244) and also set a Lockport school record for receptions (47) and touchdowns (17) in a season.

In track, Brooks won four individual and relay championships for the Lions in the Niagara Frontier League. In 2019, he finished second in the 400 (48.02 seconds) and sixth in the 100-meter dash in (11.08 seconds) in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division I championships.

Brooks originally committed to the University at Buffalo to play football in October of 2018, but he decommitted the following month from UB and signed to play football at Monmouth during the early signing period in December 2018.

Brooks, however, entered the transfer portal in March, and completed his classwork online after he returned to Western New York in March, as Monmouth moved to online learning because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brooks said he will have four years of eligibility as a basketball player with the Griffins.

“I can definitely bring a lot of energy and up-tempo speed to the game,” Brooks said. “They’ve had a few tough seasons but me being a hometown kid, I can help. It’s going to be good for the fan base to start off with a good season this year.”