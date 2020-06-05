LYONS, James T. "Tim"

May 29, 2020; son of the late Jerome and Marion Schnell Lyons; brother of the late Patrick Lyons; nephew of Edward F. Clark, Kathleen Lyons Clark and Barbara Schnell. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offer at St. Mark's RC Church. Tim was a graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, Class of 1987 and graduated from Niagara University, in 1991. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 370 7th Avenue, Suite 1802, New York, NY 10001. Condolences at www.denglereobertspernafuneral.com