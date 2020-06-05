'It's peaceful, it's positive, it's amazing': Hundreds march in Niagara Falls

Rumors that outsiders might try to hijack a planned protest march Friday night in Niagara Falls proved false, as a crowd of 150 to 200 walked to the city's police and courts building, chanting slogans inspired by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"It's peaceful, it's positive, it's amazing," said Jalette Fain, stepfather of the march organizer, Mikaila Carr. "It's the people out here. It's not colors."

At the outset, there seemed to be more white marchers than black, although the size of the crowd seemed to grow by the time the demonstration reached the Main Street public safety building after a hike of about 40 minutes.

A nearly partylike atmosphere at the outset grew more serious as the marchers, accompanied by police vehicles, made their way from Hyde Park down Pine Avenue and Portage Road to the Main Street public safety building.

En route, they passed blocks of almost entirely boarded-up stores and restaurants in the city's Little Italy section. Many stores closed early Friday.

En route, they passed blocks of almost entirely boarded-up stores and restaurants in the city's Little Italy section. Many stores closed early Friday.

"They took it upon themselves to board up windows because they saw what happened in other cities," acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said.

There were plenty of police officers at Hyde Park, accompanying the march in the front and rear, and at the police and courts building. More than two dozen officers lined up on the front steps of the building, while at least eight more were on the roof.

A helicopter circled the march and a drone buzzed over the building.

The streets for a block around the police and courts building were barricaded with concrete barriers, and the city police presence was augmented by officers from every other police agency in Niagara County. There were clusters of officers at each set of barriers.

The crowd chanted "Black lives matter," "No justice, no peace," "I can't breathe," "Say his name – George Floyd," "Hands up – don't shoot" and other slogans.

The crowd chanted "Black lives matter," "No justice, no peace," "I can't breathe," "Say his name – George Floyd," "Hands up – don't shoot" and other slogans.

The crowd then cheered as several marchers launched black helium balloons into the air.

After several minutes of silence, during which the crowd knelt along with Mayor Robert M. Restaino, some speakers took over the bullhorn and used it to voice their personal grievances toward the police department, or to make political points.

After several minutes of silence, during which the crowd knelt along with Mayor Robert M. Restaino, some speakers took over the bullhorn and used it to voice their personal grievances toward the police department, or to make political points.

Michia Lee, for example, criticized the city budget and the fact that the city receives nothing from such tourist attractions as the Maid of the Mist.

She and some colleagues tried to register members of the crowd to vote. "We're not going to be Democrats, we're not going to be Republicans, we're going to be independents," Lee shouted.

"I think that it went just as we thought it would," Restaino said as the impromptu speeches continued.

"I realize that at this moment there are some members of the community who are expressing their opinion about different things," Restaino said. "That's kind of what happens at a forum, but I think by and large it's precisely what we thought it would be, a peaceful demonstration. Yes, there's some frustration, but that's expected."