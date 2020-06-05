Saturday will bring a breath of fresh air with lower humidity and cooler temperatures. Dew points have dropped from Friday's muggy mid 60s to the low 50s, bringing an "ahhh" factor back into the local atmosphere. Toward early afternoon, a trough of low pressure will set off another round of strictly spotty showers and a rumble or two of thunder.

A freshening west-northwest breeze of 12-20 mph by afternoon will make the low 70s feel cool, and produce wave heights of up to 2 feet on Lake Erie and 3 feet on Lake Ontario. The trough will also usher in even cooler air for Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday’s high temps will reach only the mid-upper 60s, though sunshine will be more abundant and light winds may cut down on the goose bumps count. Wave heights will average 1 foot or less on both lakes. Humidity will be very low and the UV index will be very high. (Keep in mind UV exposure is not affected by air temperature.)

Monday brings more sunshine and seasonably mild temps returning to the mid 70s. By Tuesday, heat returns with a building ridge of high pressure to our east. Readings soar to the mid-upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday, along with an increase in humidity. Dew points will be heading into a more uncomfortable range on Wednesday, as modeled here in the American GFS.

This increase in water vapor may have a tropical connection before Thursday, as the remnant low of Cristobal will be headed northward and drawing nearer. This is the National Hurricane Center/NHC track forecast for Cristobal as of Friday morning.

Cristobal is not thought likely to reach hurricane strength over the Gulf due to some dry air and wind shear disrupting its intensification to some extent. NHC keeps the system at tropical storm strength, but it still could produce life-threatening storm surge from the Louisiana coast to the Florida-Alabama border. The newest track for the remnant low is farther west than previous tracks, taking it more toward the western Great Lakes rather than Michigan. On this track, the placement of heavier rainfall from the low is also farther west. Impacts on our region will be lessened but we still will probably get some widespread moderate rain or showers:

During the showery period, temps will return to the 70s and, following the exit of the moisture, the upper air pattern will be conducive to below average temperatures in the Great Lakes. The European ensemble mean shows this trend clearly in the upper air pattern by the end of next week.

In my Monday article, I wrote about a cooler pattern returning toward midmonth: “…there are hints the warm ridge will break down by late that week, with a somewhat cooler pattern arriving toward the middle of the month.” That is still the case, and the Climate Prediction Center also projects a high probability for below average temperatures in our region at that time.

Beyond midmonth, ensembles are suggesting more warm ridging returning to the east, so that cool shade of blue above will dissipate soon enough.