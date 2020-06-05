Violent incident mars day of peaceful protests in Buffalo
Police in tactical gear clear Niagara Square of protestors as the curfew takes effect, as some of the officer provide medical attention to a 75 year old man who was pushed by police.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Police in tactical gear knock over a protester as they clear Niagara Square as the curfew takes effect. The protester, a 75 year old man hit his head on the sidewalk and required medical treatment.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A line of police officer in riot gear stands to the side as protesters chant on the steps in front of City Hall in Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters chant from the steps as police line up in formation in front of City Hall in Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters cheer as passing cars honk in support in front of City Hall in Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A protester kneels in front of a tactical police officer in front of City Hall in Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A heavily armed SWAT officer stands by as protesters and police face off in front of City Hall in Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters picket in front of City Hall in Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters fill the street as they walk up Elmwood Avenue in Allentown while marching throughout the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
After marching around town, protesters end their march with eight minutes of silence to pay tribute to the time it took for George Floyd to die in police custody in Minneapolis last week, in Johnson Park in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Poet Jillian Hanesworth recites her poem "The Revolution Will Rhyme" during a peaceful gathering she organized by the basketball courts in Delaware Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Attendees bow their heads in silence at the start of a peaceful gathering by the basketball courts in Delaware Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Brittnay Broaddus of Buffalo wears a face mask that says "I can't breath" during a peaceful gathering by the basketball courts in Delaware Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Danise Wilson of Buffalo shares her personal experiences while speaking during a peaceful gathering by the basketball courts in Delaware Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Over 100 guests sat on the lawn by the basketball courts in Delaware Park to listen to speech and poetry in a peaceful gathering organized by poet Jillian Hanesworth.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
More than 100 attendees attend a peaceful gathering by the basketball courts in Delaware Park to speak out against racial injustice.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Shanie Wilson encourages her nephew Heru, 2, as he plays a djembe drum in Delaware Park prior to a peaceful gathering organized by poet Jillian Hanesworth.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Leah Mosher, left, and Stephanie Capolupo make a sign together in Delaware Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Over 100 guests sat on the lawn by the basketball courts in Delaware Park to listen to speech and poetry in a peaceful gathering organized by poet Jillian Hanesworth.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters file into Johnson Park to conclude the protest after marching around the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters march down Delaware Avenue while marching throughout the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A Buffalo Police SWAT vehicle stands by as protesters turn from Elmwood Avenue onto North Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters fill the street as they walk up Elmwood Avenue in Allentown while marching throughout the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters raise their hands while marching through a parking lot on Delaware Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Black Lives Matter protesters flood through Johnson Park onto Carolina Street while marching peacefully through the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters march up South Elmwood Avenue away from Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters hold their hands up while chanting "Hands up! Don't Shoot!" while marching peacefully around the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters march up South Elmwood Avenue on their way from Niagara Square.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Protesters march around Niagara Square calling for reforms against police brutality.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A handful of protesters remain in front of City Hall, mostly engaging in an argument about who was actually from Buffalo, with some protesters accusing others of being from downstate, as the curfew goes into effect.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Police with batons and riot helmets arrive to clear Niagara Square of protestors as the curfew takes effect.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lines of police in tactical gear stand in the road in front of City Hall.
For the sixth straight day, protesters took to Niagara Square and elsewhere in Buffalo to protest police brutality on Thursday, June 4, 2020. A day of peaceful protests ended with one man hospitalized, and two police officers after a violent altercation at the steps of City Hall.
