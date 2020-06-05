Kareema Morris of Buffalo spent lots of time making her sparkling mask. (June 3)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Donna Edwards of Buffalo wears a face mask from Tala's Boutique on North Parade while attending an event in Delaware Park. (June 4)
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Mark Brooks of Buffalo wears a face mask made by his mother. (June 2)
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Pat Bukaty wears a face mask with a ladybug pattern that she made. She originally intended on making curtains with the materials. She also used material from a valance she wasn't using to make masks for her co-workers. (June 3)
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kwame Pitts of Buffalo purchased her mask in a boutique in Chicago. (June 3)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Robert Pitts of Buffalo purchased his mask in a boutique in Chicago. (June 3)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Ann Johnstone of Buffalo wears a mask purchased from a woman she knows who makes and sells them. (June 1)
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Thomas Patterson of Buffalo wears a Kiss mask that was given to him by a NFTA bus driver. (June 1)
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Barb Zuffoletto of the Town of Tonawanda wears a face mask she made. (June 3)
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A man listens as Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood meets in solidarity with concerned citizens in Niagara Square. (June 2)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Maria Cardena of North Tonawanda wears a face mask she made out of a scarf. She got her inspiration from an online site. (June 3)
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Keda Cooper of Buffalo wears her mask while working at Trader Joe's. They provided the mask for her. (June 3)
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Marvyn Mahle of East Aurora with his favorite globe mask, a gift from his wife, Janice, who made it for him because he likes maps. (June 3)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Amanda Cosgrove wears a dragonfly mask in Buffalo. (June 3)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Zayatra Hassan in Niagara Square. (June 1)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jayon Rivera, 5, of Buffalo, likes to cover his face in public with his Spiderman-inspired full face costume mask. (June 3)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Mercedes Overstreet in Niagara Square. (June 1)
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sanara Chesson, 2, of Buffalo, prefers to wear the simple surgical mask but fancies up the look with fun sunglasses. (June 3)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Amy Chase wears a mask she purchased hoping it would look more like her students at the International Preparatory School at Grover Cleveland in Buffalo. (June 3)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
International Preparatory School at Grover Cleveland principal Ella Dunne wears a floral mask at the school. (June 3)
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Howard Henry of Buffalo got his mask from his wife, Lee Ann Grace, who made it. (June 3)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Beth Smith of Williamsville wears her favorite face covering. It was a gift from a friend. (June 3)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Christian Robinson of Buffalo makes his way into the Tops Markets location on South Park Avenue. (April 24)
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Cliff Hoover wears a mask made by his daughter at Confer Plastics in North Tonawanda. (May 19)
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Someone put a mask on the statue of Ralph Wilson at New Era Field in Orchard Park. (April 6)
