Summer Clark School: Williamsville East; Sport: Softball; Year: Junior; Position: Pitcher; College choice: Missouri
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Clark is a returning state co-Player of the Year in Class A. She is a first-team All-WNY pitcher and went 15-0 with two saves and 0.40 ERA for the unbeaten state-champion Flames. Clark struck out 141 batters in 105 innings and yielded just six earned runs. She was a MaxPreps sophomore All-American and preseason was named the best player in the state.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Megan Giese School: Orchard Park; Sport: Softball; Year: Senior; Position: Third base; College choice: Canisius
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Giese, a fourth-year starter, entered the season with a career .403 batting average and 56 RBIs. Last year, she earned first-team All-WNY with a .397 average, .730 slugging percentage, four homers and 30 RBIs. She hit a walk-off home run to clinch the Section VI Class AA championship last spring.
John Hickey
Gwyneth Goldowski School: Frontier; Sport: Track and Field; Year: Junior; Events: Sprints; College choice: Undecided
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Goldowski ran into the limelight during a sensational sophomore year. She won ECIC and Section VI championships in the 200 and 400 and placed third in the state meet in the 400. During the just completed indoor season, she placed fourth at state in the 300.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Melanie Green School: Medina; Sport: Golf; Year: Senior; College choice: South Florida
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Green is an American Junior Golf Association Honorable Mention All-American and two-time defending state champion. She won the first of three straight Section VI titles as a freshman. On the amateur circuit, Green won two straight Western New York Junior PGA titles, finished sixth at the girls Junior PGA Championship and made the cut at the U.S. Women's Amateur.
A starter since eighth grade, this multitime first team All-WNY pick is aggressive defender, solid on draw controls and possesses a powerful shot that's hard to stop. Herrnreiter, a U.S. Lacrosse All-American, finished her junior year with 61 goals, 33 assists and 27 ground balls. She is ninth in school history with 130 career goals. She helped the Legends win three Section VI titles.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Torrie Jenkins School: St. Mary's; Sport: Softball; Year: Senior; Position: Pitcher; College choice: Cleveland State
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jenkins, the reigning Monsignor Martin Player of the Year, posted a 13-2 mark to lead the Lancers to 2019 state semifinals. In addition to limiting foes to .194 average, Jenkins hit .474 with four homers, 26 RBIs and 31 runs scored. St. Mary's would have been favored to again win the Monsignor Martin as five of eight seniors have committed to play college softball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jada Kenner School: Tapestry; Sport: Track and Field; Year: Eighth grade; Events: Sprints; High school choice: Nardin Academy
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kenner swept outdoor state public schools and Federation meets in 100- and 200-meter dashes. She holds the world record for fastest indoor 300 for 12-year-olds (39.24 seconds) and shares the world record in outdoor 200 (23.72). She Broke the state record for 8th-graders in 55 (7.09). She is the reigning outdoor Section VI champion in 100, 200 and 4x100 relay.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Madison Leeper School: Clarence; Sport: Lacrosse; Year: Sophomore; Position: Attack; College choice: Undecided
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Leeper is a shifty, aggressive forward with strong stick skills. A two-year starter, Leeper recorded 46 goals and 68 points and controlled 49 draws in helping the Red Devils reach the Section VI Class A final. For her career, she has 91 goals, 135 points, 89 draw controls and 55 ground balls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Maddie Mazur School: Lancaster; Sport: Lacrosse; Year: Senior; Position: Midfield; College choice: St. Bonaventure
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A starter since eighth grade and a three-time first team All-WNY pick, Mazur earned U.S. Lacrosse All-American honors after registering 63 goals, 18 assists and 35 ground balls. She ranks third in all-time goals for the Legends with 192. Mazur has helped Lancaster win three Section VI titles.
The fifth-year lead-off hitter is coming off a first-team All-WNY campaign. McGee-Ross hit.667, drove in 22 runs, scored 22 runs and went 20-for-20 on stolen bases in 13 games. She had a .720 on-base percentage and no errors. A career .542 hitter, she has the most career homers (20), stolen bases (68) and runs scored (91) during Tracy Poole's 12 years as coach.
James P. McCoy/ Buffalo News
Leah Pasqualetti School: Orchard Park; Sport: Track and Field; Year: Senior; Events: Pole vault, sprints; College choice: Kent State
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Pasqualetti is a New Balance All-American and two-time defending Federation indoor pole vault champ. She set a state record at the Groundhog Day Invitational by clearing 14 feet, 3 inches, the fourth-best indoor height clearance ever. She finished. second at the outdoor state meet last spring. Pasqualetti is a member of the Section VI record-setting 4x100 relay team that placed second in the state.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Miya Scanlan School: Gowanda; Sport: Lacrosse; Year: Junior; Position: Attack/Midfield; College choice: Jacksonville University
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Scanlan was a first-team All-WNY selection as a sophomore and holds all of the third-year program's records. Scanlan finished with 79 goals and 44 assists last year, scoring a single-game record 16 goals in win over Springville. She entered junior season closing in on 200 career goals.
Silverheels formed a great 1-2 punch for the Bulldogs' offense with first-team All-Western New York pick and U.S. Lacrosse All-American Dana Bacher. Both have scored more than 100 career goals. Silverheels is a two-time All-Western New York pick and team member since freshman year.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Danielle Stefanie School: Williamsville North; Sport: Softball; Year: Junior; Positions: First base/second base/shortstop; College choice: Undecided
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Stefanie is a Division I prospect who gives all she has to make herself and her team better, according to coach Michelle Switzer. She hit .423 and led Spartans in singles (22), RBIs (22), runs scored (22) and on-base percentage (.481).
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Natalia Surdej School: Lancaster; Sport: Track and Field; Year: Junior; Events: Throws; College choice: Unknown
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Surdej Earned New Balance All-American honors in the weight throw. The three-time Section VI champion in weight throw was second at the Federation meet and third at the Millrose Games. She won at the New Balance Games in January in meet-record fashion (58-0.25). Surdej is the state Fed champion and reigning indoor Federation champion in the shot put.
The coronavirus pandemic robbed high school spring sports athletes in softball, lacrosse, track and field and golf of their opportunities to shine. The Buffalo News wants to recognize 15 of the top Western New York girls athletes whom you would have been reading about this spring:
Recent Galleries
Good Morning, Buffalo
NEWSLETTER
We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Thank you!
Please check your email to confirm you would like to join our newsletter list.
Share this article