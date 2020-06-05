Five deaths, 3 in nursing homes, push Niagara County Covid-19 toll to 75

Five more elderly Niagara County residents have died from the Covid-19 virus, and three of the five died in nursing homes, county Public Information Officer Kevin C. Schuler said Friday.

The deaths brought Niagara County's death toll from the virus to 75.

Schuler had no information on which nursing homes the patients died in. The victims were women ages 74, 78 and 82, and men ages 81 and 90. All five had underlying health conditions.

Also Friday, the county reported that 25 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 845. The county Health Department also confirmed 19 new cases, bringing the number of positive cases since the pandemic started to 1,123.

However, state data shows that Niagara County's percentage of positive cases has fallen to 6.7%, with the number of residents tested having topped the 16,000 mark.

The county reported 12 residents hospitalized with Covid-19 Friday, unchanged from the day before, and 203 isolated at home, an increase of one. The county also reported 155 residents in quarantine after exposure to the virus, but those people have not shown symptoms. The county said 943 residents have successfully completed quarantines.