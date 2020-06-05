Erie County Covid-19 hospitalizations continue to fall, but ICU cases rise

Erie County hospitalizations from Covid-19 continue to steadily decline, buoying hopes that Erie County remains on track to move ahead with the reopening of restaurants and bars under phase three of the state's New York reopening model. That number of county hospitalizations stood at 118 as of Wednesday. That represents the county's lowest level of hospitalizations since the end of March.

Erie County's hospitalization numbers have a disproportionate impact on the ability for the region to move forward with reopening plans since it is the population center for the Western New York region, which is currently in phase two.

One trouble spot noted by County Executive Mark Poloncarz is the rise of Covid-19 patients in intensive care.

The county reported 33 ICU patients as of Wednesday, marking a two-day increase in serious hospitalizations. That figure also represents the highest number of Covid ICU cases in two weeks, which Poloncarz said was a reason to worry.

The majority of people hospitalized for Covid-19 fell within the 65-74 age group, he said.

Poloncarz also announced seven new deaths due to the virus, bringing the county's total number of Covid-19 deaths to 556 as of Thursday.

Seventy more county residents also tested positive for Covid-19, for a total of 6,289 cases.

Meanwhile, the Erie County Health Department is rolling back the hours for its Covid-19 hotline, 858-2929, which will now be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. That number is open to anyone interested in getting information regarding the coronavirus or for setting an appointment to receive a free diagnostic or antibody test from the county.

The county executive reflected on the convergence of both the protests and unrest in Erie County, along with public health crisis and said that in both cases, the same philosophy should apply that "we're all in this together."

• • •

Watch Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's Friday press conference: