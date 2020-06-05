Duplicate Bridge: June 6, 2020

The Delaware Wednesday Club has joined the ranks of clubs offering virtual games via Bridge Base Online. It plays Wednesday at 7 p.m., same time that it had its actual games.

Delaware Wednesday is invitational and to ensure that it is restricted primarily to club members, there’s a master point limit of 1,500 on players who want to join. None of the club members has more than 1,500 points.

The ACBL and Bridge Base Online host a wide variety of virtual club games awarding ACBL master points while giving financial support to home clubs.

Open to all players are the Support Your Club games on BBO every day at 10 a.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., which send part of the game fees to a club that players designate. For more info, visit acbl.org or bridgebase.com.

Local clubs also share in the fees from when they offer online games as Virtual Clubs on BBO for players who are affiliated with them.

The Airport Bridge Club has linked up with the Alliance Bridge Club, the ACBL’s largest bridge club, which offers more than a dozen games every day. Anyone who has played at the Airport Club is automatically a member. For more info, visit alliancebridgeclub.com or call Airport Club manager Bill Finkelstein at 603-6943.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo, Bridge Club Meridian and the Lockport Duplicate Bridge Club offer games every day under their own names or the banner “Buffalo Wings.” For the most part, the calendar follows the schedule that the clubs maintained when they were able to play live games.

For more info, visit the Bridge Center of Buffalo website, call director Dian Petrov at 228-2230 or email him at dpetrov@roadrunner.com.

Still lingering on the Unit 116 calendar is the summer picnic Aug. 2 in the Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. However, now that the Erie County Fair (Aug. 12 to 22) has been canceled, the picnic is looking even less likely to happen.

No longer on the unit calendar is the Buffalo Fall Sectional Tournament Sept. 11 to 13, but no formal announcement has been made.

The Saturday Duplicate Bridge column is on hiatus in the print edition of The Buffalo News until clubs resume regular play, but it’s alive and well online. The syndicated Daily Bridge Club column by Frank Stewart will continue to appear.

Tournament calendar

2020

CANCELED: Syracuse Sectional – Syracuse Contract Duplicate Bridge Club, 501 Edgerton St., Minoa. Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14.

CANCELED: District 5 Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STAC) – Local clubs. Monday, June 15, to Sunday, June 21.

CANCELED: Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 26, to Sunday, June 28. For info, click this link .

CANCELED: Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, to Sunday, July 12. For info, click this link.

CANCELED: Rochester Summer Sectional – Webster Columbus Center, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12. For info, click this link.

CANCELED: Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, July 18, and Sunday, July 19.

CANCELED: Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, to Sunday, Aug. 16. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, and Sunday, Aug. 16. For info, click this link.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, to Monday, Sept. 7.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, to Sunday, Sept. 13.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 20.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, and Sunday, Oct. 4.

CANCELED: Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, to Sunday, Oct. 25.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, to Sunday, Nov. 15.

2021

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, to Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, to Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, to Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 16, 2021, to Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Woods Blvd., Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, to Monday, May 31, 2021.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Intermediate/Novice Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 4, 2021, to Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, to Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn and Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, to Monday, Sept. 8, 2021.

Great Lakes Sectional – Erie Bridge Center, 1221 Grant Ave., Erie, Pa. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, and Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, to Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Buffalo Regional – Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

St. Catharines Regional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2021, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Airport Bridge Club does not have a website. For info, call 716-603-6943.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

During this hiatus, it can be found by Googling “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on buffalonews.com, the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks currently cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night. Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson has a career total of more than 2,700 master points and is playing online these days. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores from Bridge Base Online

Week of May 25 to May 31

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday evening – 99ers. North-south, Isabelle Banas and Donna Saia, 64.29%; Janet and David Desmon, 55.95%; (tie) Darwin Skalski and Tiger Li, Tyler Mu and Michael Passucci, 54.76%; east-west, Nancy Deneen and Martha Townson, 69.44%; Martha Cain and Linda Henschel, 61.51%; Andrew Jiang and Meena Rustgi, 53.17%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, Janet Desmon and Joanne Nover, 59.38%; Martha Townson and Rob Hessel, 58.33%; Caraol Roth and Rivona Ehrenreigh, 54.86%; east-west, Larry Abate and Ed Morgan, 72.57%; Amita Arora and Peggy-Sue Verkerk, 62.50%; Rajarshi Roy and Jim Lanzo, 55.21%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – Margaret Zhou and Joyce Frayer, 61.11%; Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, 59.26%; Saleh Fetouh and Bud Seidenberg, 55.56%..

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, Martha Townson and Rob Hessel, 61.49%; Marcia Wright and Ginger Maiman, 58.80%; Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 56.44%; east-west, Rajat Basu and John Bava, 64.08%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 57.74%; Anne O’Connor and Ed Harman, 55.83%; Jim Lanzo and Rajarshi Roy, 54.84%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – Amita Arora and Joe Albert Garcia, 61.81%; Judy Padgug and Elaine Kurasiewicz, 52.78%; David Colligan and Davis Heussler, 52.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – Kamil Bishara and Davis Heussler, 66.67%; Chris Urbanek and Saleh Fetouh, 62.78%; Gay Simpson and Subrata Ghosh, 61.67%; Larry Abate and Rajat Basu, 56.11; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 55%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Sunday afternoon – North-south, Martha and John Welte, 61.90%; Davis Heussler and Rajarshi Roy, 56.22%; Maria and Sushil Amlani, 54.50%; east-west, John Bava and Bob Sommerstein, 55.16%; Judy Padgug and Gene Finton, 54.37%; Chris Urbanek and John Sinclair, 54.89%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Amita Arora and partner, 59.72%; Gene Finton and Bill Hogsett, 55.96%.

Buffalo Silver Wings Monday afternoon – Christy Kellogg and Bert Hargeshimer, 61.25%; Jo Nasoff-Finton and Rajat Basu, 58.89%; Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 56.81%; Merilee Weitzman and Rhonda Leibner, 53.75%.

Buffalo Silver Wings Wednesday afternoon – Martha Townson and Rob Hessel, 62.50%; Larry Abate and Bob Sommerstein, 59.03%; Jim Lanzo and Rajarshi Roy, 54.86%; Martha and John Welte, 52.08%.

Buffalo Silver Wings Friday afternoon – Gay Simpson and John Bava, 62.50%; Jim Lanzo and Rajarshi Roy, 56.94%.

Garret Club Invitational Monday morning – Linda Henschel and partner, 69.72%; Susan Burns and Mary Joyce, 55.56%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Jim Lanzo and Sushil Amlani, 61.81%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 55.56%; Nancy Deneen and Martha Townson, 54.86%; Martha and John Welte, 52.08%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – North-south, Martha and John Welte, 61.26%; Ken Meier and Tom Koralewski, 60.32%; David Heussler and David Colligan, 54.32%; Larry Abate and Rajat Basu, 53.62%; east-west, Violet and Jasbeer Makhija, 64.14%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 60.17%; Chris Urbanek and Sharon Benz, 56.25%; Jim Lanzo and Rajarshi Roy, 52.53%.

Twentieth Century Club Invitational Friday morning – Elaine Idzik and Martha Townson, 60.42%; Cherry Searle and Nancy Deneen, 57.87%; Kathleen Voigt and Anne Slater, 56.58%.

Email danderson@buffnews.com