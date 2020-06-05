DECKER, Jim

DECKER - Jim Beloved husband of Terry Decker (Frances T. Duggan) passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 at age 77 after a battle with cancer. He spent his last days surrounded by his immediate family in the comfort of his home in East Aurora. He is survived by his wife of 52 years; his sons, Patrick (Stacey) and Christopher (Wendy); four grandchildren: Emily, Anna, Grayson and Fiona; his brother Jack (Sue) and his close cousins. Loving son of the late John and Lore Decker of Cheektowaga. Jim provided for his family with a great life including many memorable camping trips and world travels. He served his community with giving activities including being a career teacher and coach at Riverside HS, Canisius College, and Cheektowaga Central HS. He is a 32 year member of the Ski Patrol at Holiday Valley, and held officer positions with The Sandy Hook Shore Patrol, The Wendt/Bennet Beach Life Guarding Staff, The Cheektowaga Teacher's Union, The National Ski Patrol, The Ellicottville Ski Club, Corvettes of Buffalo and various HOA's. A Celebration of Jim's Life will be announced by NORMAN E. GANNON & SONS, Inc., FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (824-4000). In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Family and friends are invited to share condolences at www.GANNONFUNERAL.com