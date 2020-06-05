Cuomo may change the date of school elections

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said today he will decide this weekend whether to change the date of school elections.

The elections in public school districts are scheduled Tuesday by mail-only ballots because of the Covid-19 pandemic. They are due by 5 p.m. that day.

But some districts around the state, including six in Niagara County, have had trouble getting the ballots out. The vendor they hired notified them last week that the ballots had not gone out yet because the vendor was having difficulty obtaining envelopes.

Some districts resorted to hand delivering ballots to residents who called the district office, and placing secure drop boxes for them at schools and district buildings instead of sending them through the mail.

Some have suggested moving the election back a week, or accepting ballots that are postmarked by Tuesday to be counted.

"We are looking at that. We don't have a decision yet," Cuomo said Friday in reply to a question at his daily coronavirus briefing. "I understand the issue and we're looking at it and we'll have a decision by Sunday."

Two state legislators have sponsored legislation to reschedule the election to June 16. The Legislature returns to Albany Monday.

"Changing the deadline to June 16 will ensure that in all districts the public has the ability to be properly represented," the memo for the bill states.