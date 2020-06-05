Cuomo condemns police involved in shoving incident, calls for probe

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said he spoke by phone this morning with Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old peace activist who was shoved to the ground by Buffalo police officers in an incident captured on video that’s gone viral around the world.

Cuomo condemned the police who injured the Amherst resident and then “you just walk by the person when you see blood coming from his head?”

“It’s just fundamentally offensive and frightening … How did we get to this place," Cuomo said at the Capitol after showing a video of the incident.

Cuomo praised Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown for suspending the two Buffalo officers and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn for launching a probe of the incident that Cuomo said could become a criminal case.

Cuomo said the city should commence a process to fire the officers and for Flynn to “quickly” commence a probe “for possible criminal charges.”

“I was sick to my stomach,’’ Cuomo said after he saw the video of the incident. “It was the same feeling I’ve had for the past 90 nights when I would get the death total from coronavirus. I would get physically sick to my stomach.”

The Democratic governor says he wants state lawmakers to pass what he called a “Say Their Name” criminal justice package next week; he said the name is a bow to people across the country who have been victims of police brutality, including George Floyd who died at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.

The bills include, without specifics from Cuomo, new transparency provisions of records pertaining to police disciplinary cases; bans on chokeholds by police; 911 calls by individuals based on race or other discriminatory factors; and to codify in state law the use of the state Attorney General to investigate cases of police killings.

Versions of all those ideas have already been introduced by lawmakers in the past week; the Legislature was already planning to return to Albany on Monday. While Cuomo was speaking at the Red Room in the Capitol, Assembly Democrats were on a video conference call discussing their agenda for Monday’s session. Many are looking at bills that go far deeper into issues of police conduct than the four items Cuomo mentioned on Friday.

Mike Murphy, a Senate Democratic spokesman, said Cuomo has not been involved in any of the negotiations on the criminal justice package being eyed for passage next week. "The governor publicly said he would sign what we pass. I’m not sure who he has been talking to but he has not been involved in negotiations,'' Murphy added.

Also Friday, US Attorney James P. Kennedy offered "on behalf of the entire law enforcement community, [his] sincere best wishes to the injured gentleman."

"As a community and as a nation, we must resist the urge to react impetuously," Kennedy said. "Rather, as we struggle with the disturbing events depicted on that video, I suggest that we reflect on the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, who said: 'Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. Hate multiplies hate, violence multiplies violence, and toughness multiplies toughness in a descending spiral of destruction…. The chain reaction of evil—hate begetting hate, wars producing more wars—must be broken, or we shall be plunged into the dark abyss of annihilation.'"