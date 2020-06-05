'Buffalo, you got problems,' says man tackled from behind by police

Myles Carter was protesting Monday evening on Bailey Avenue when he was tackled from behind by police. He was being interviewed by WIVB at the time, and the incident was caught on camera.

“My name is Myles Carter,” he said to the camera. His hands were in the air and commotion was audible around him. Carter was there to protest the mid-May arrest of Quentin Suttles, a 30-year-old Buffalo man who was held to the ground by two officers and punched by one of them.

“I live in the Town of Tonawanda,” Carter continued. “I don’t live in the City of Buffalo. My mosque is over on Genesee Street.”

Then Carter turned to look over his shoulder. The WIVB camera lens caught a glimpse of police rushing in before it swerved. A nearby overhead camera captured the full scene.

Off camera, Carter was arrested and charged with obstruction and disorderly conduct. He retained legal counsel, and his situation also caught the attention of the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which set up a press conference Friday.

“He's a peaceful protester,” CAIR-NY Litigation Director Ahmed Mohamed told The News in a telephone interview before the press conference. “He is an African American male. He's a native of Buffalo, father of five. And he's protesting to end police brutality, just like the thousands of others who are out in the streets in Buffalo and all over this state and this country. So it's really disturbing that law enforcement would respond to a peaceful protester in this fashion.”

Mohamed added that because the arrest is now an ongoing legal matter, “I believe that Mr. Carter is only going to give a statement and not take questions himself.”

Carter, 30, acknowledged that plan after he stepped to the press-conference podium, which was placed in the middle of a grass field Friday morning at Schiller Park on Buffalo’s East Side.

“I am supposed to let you know that my name is Myles Carter,” he said, and then listed attributes that position him as a relatable, contributing member of the community: He’s a family man. He graduated from Amherst High School and Medaille College.

“I work in Buffalo almost every single day of my life,” said Carter, who is a business owner and was active in efforts to support a domestic-violence shelter and to raise $120,000 for the construction of a playground, both on the East Side.

“I have to stop for a moment, because I’m told if I act angry – which I should be – that you guys are going to paint me in a negative light,” Carter said, his voice tinged with intensity, while speaking to the assembled media.

Behind him stood about two dozen supporters.

“If I act angry because I was maliciously tackled by the police, during a peaceful protest, I might look like the bad guy,” he said. “That’s the country we live in.”

A Buffalo Police Department official told The News that at the time of Carter’s arrest, police were trying to disperse a crowd of about 50 people who remained in the street. About a half-dozen stores were looted that night, according to police, and cars and trash cans were set on fire.

There was no curfew Monday night.

“After numerous repeated commands to clear the area, this individual refused to move,” said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, referring to Carter. “Arrest teams moved in to restore order on Bailey.”

At a news conference later Friday, Mayor Byron Brown called Carter “an agitator" who was trying to incite the crowd.

"There's been vandalism. There have been fires set. There has been property vandalized. There have been stores broken into, looted. We wanted to end the potential for those kind of activities to take place," Brown said. "And according to what has been reported to me, that individual was a key and major instigator of people engaging in those kinds of activities."

During his press conference, which lasted close to 50 minutes, Carter challenged the way that protesters’ stories, motivations and actions are portrayed by political and law-enforcement leaders and through the media. He challenged politicians – in particular, Mayor Brown, who earlier in the week criticized some protesters as “outside agitators” – to “stop spinning your rhetoric.”

Carter, whose own captured-on-camera police interaction was widely seen, referred to the situation that happened Thursday evening on the steps of Buffalo City Hall, where a 75-year-old protester was pushed to the pavement. A WBFO reporter took video of the incident – including the man laying on the ground, his head bleeding – and it quickly went viral. Two officers were suspended without pay that same evening.

“You suspend the police officers that pushed him, but what about the ones that failed to act responsibly as they're supposed to do?” Carter said. “They want me to bring a civil suit against the officers that tackled me into the ground. What about the officers that stood there and let it happen?”

He spoke about his brother and sister getting bruised from rubber bullets, and remarked, “Who would have thought that tear gas would be something I can identify by taste now? But that's the America we live in. That's black America. And that's what we deal with every day.”

At one point during the press conference, Carter acknowledged that he veered from his attorneys’ advice.

“I might have went a little off script,” he said.

His unscripted words formed an unfiltered message: Western New York needs to look within.

“You all think we're looking at George Floyd?” he said, his voice echoing off nearby houses as he referred to the Minnesota man whose death under a police officer’s knee has driven protests around the nation. “Buffalo, you got problems.”