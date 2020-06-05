Share this article

Open for business
Find out the latest updates from local businesses as our region reopens.
print logo

Sabres winger Kyle Okposo undergoes 'successful' surgery on his right knee

Kyle Okposo. (Harry Scull Jr./News file photo)
Published |Updated

Kyle Okposo underwent "successful" surgery on his right knee and is expected to make a full recovery in six weeks, the Buffalo Sabres announced Friday.

The procedure occurred after a season in which Okposo evolved into a reliable checking-line player for the Sabres. The 32-year-old winger skated with Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons to form one of the best fourth lines in the National Hockey League.

According to Evolving-Hockey, among forward lines that skated at least 300 minutes together this season, the Sabres' trio of Okposo, Larsson and Girgensons recorded the second lowest expected goals allowed per 60 minutes, a statistic that measures shot quality. They were routinely tasked with defending against an opponent's top line, yet they allowed the seventh-fewest goals per 60 minutes.

Although Okposo's nine goals this season were his lowest total since 2012-13, he was outstanding in puck possession at 5-on-5 and became a consistent presence on the forecheck. He also totaled 10 assists for 19 points and a minus-3 rating – his best mark since 2012-13 – in 52 games.

Okposo remained a vocal leader in the Sabres' dressing room, providing Jack Eichel with an additional resource during a season that ended with Buffalo missing out on the NHL's 24-team return-to-play format. Okposo is under contract for three more seasons at a $6 million annual cap hit. The timeline for full recovery should provide him ample time to prepare for next season, which may not begin until January.

Story topics: /

Lance LysowskiLance Lysowski– Lance Lysowski is the Sabres beat writer for The Buffalo News. He previously covered the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics.

There are no comments - be the first to comment