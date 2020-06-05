Sabres winger Kyle Okposo undergoes 'successful' surgery on his right knee

Kyle Okposo underwent "successful" surgery on his right knee and is expected to make a full recovery in six weeks, the Buffalo Sabres announced Friday.

The procedure occurred after a season in which Okposo evolved into a reliable checking-line player for the Sabres. The 32-year-old winger skated with Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons to form one of the best fourth lines in the National Hockey League.

According to Evolving-Hockey, among forward lines that skated at least 300 minutes together this season, the Sabres' trio of Okposo, Larsson and Girgensons recorded the second lowest expected goals allowed per 60 minutes, a statistic that measures shot quality. They were routinely tasked with defending against an opponent's top line, yet they allowed the seventh-fewest goals per 60 minutes.

Although Okposo's nine goals this season were his lowest total since 2012-13, he was outstanding in puck possession at 5-on-5 and became a consistent presence on the forecheck. He also totaled 10 assists for 19 points and a minus-3 rating – his best mark since 2012-13 – in 52 games.

Okposo remained a vocal leader in the Sabres' dressing room, providing Jack Eichel with an additional resource during a season that ended with Buffalo missing out on the NHL's 24-team return-to-play format. Okposo is under contract for three more seasons at a $6 million annual cap hit. The timeline for full recovery should provide him ample time to prepare for next season, which may not begin until January.