Buffalo Police Advisory Board calls for 'urgent systemwide' reforms

The Buffalo Police Advisory Board is calling for policing policy reforms following an incident Thursday in which Buffalo police enforcing an 8 p.m. curfew were seen pushing a 75-year-old protester to the ground as he approached them outside City Hall.

"Mayor (Byron) Brown took the step of directing the BPD to ban use of chokeholds, and Commissioner Lockwood took the step of immediate suspension of the officers without pay who were responsible for physically assaulting the 75-year-old man on the evening of June 4th. These steps are progress, but they do not go far enough," the committee said in a statement released Friday morning.

The recommended reforms include:

– Creating an independent, civilian, investigatory body with independent legal counsel.

– Codifying use-of-force policies: requiring de-escalation prior to use of force; requiring a warning before shooting; requiring another present officer to intervene; and mandating a comprehensive report of use of force.

– Adopting what's known as Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion "in order to assist citizens dealing with mental health, poverty, and substance abuse by preventing arrest and system involvement."

– Adopting the use of "stop tickets," which would provide residents "with basic information about the stop, the officer, and the reason for the stop."

The committee, an independent body formed by the Buffalo Common Council, is also advocating for the state to adopt a 12-bill package by the state Legislature.