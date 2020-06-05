Bills' DC Leslie Frazier provides perfect lesson for Jake Fromm and many others

Jake Fromm doesn't understand. For that matter, I don't, either.

If you're a white 20-something male, like Fromm, or a white 60-something male, like me, you can't possibly relate to what Leslie Frazier and other black men experience in everyday life.

You can't begin to know how it feels to be in the situation Frazier, the Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, said he found himself as a player for the Chicago Bears in the 1980s.

During a Zoom call with reporters Thursday, he recounted a story about walking through a shopping mall near his then-home in suburban Chicago when a police officer stopped him to ask what he was doing there. Frazier showed him his ID.

"And it's only because the police recognized who I was after seeing my ID and seeing my name that the conversation completely changed, because he was a Bears fan, and it just completely flipped," Frazier said. "But if I had just been Leslie Frazier, citizen A, who knows where that conversation would have gone?"

Could it have gone to a place where George Floyd's encounter with Minneapolis police went? Could the outcome have been as horrific as what happened to Floyd, whose death led to a police officer being charged with second-degree murder and sparked nationwide protests and violent confrontations?

Sadly, Frazier said that wasn't the only time he has had such an experience. But it was the one he chose to share earlier in the day during a Zoom meeting with Bills defensive players, some of whom, as Frazier pointed out, have gone through the same thing.

I'm glad he decided to discuss it publicly as well, because it was so powerful. And so disturbing. And so revealing.

That was what our world was decades ago. That is what our world is now.

That is the why behind the, "What is going on out there?"

And that is precisely what Fromm didn't consider when he sent several text messages in March 2019. Presumably, he thought it was a private conversation, but that exchange became public Thursday, at the height of racial tensions. Fromm said something dumb, offering the following solution to gun suppressors: "Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

The Fromm uproar came on the heels of major backlash from black teammates and others over comments made by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees on Wednesday. Brees said he would never agree with players kneeling for the national anthem because it was disrespectful of the American flag and the military.

The NFL suddenly had two controversies arise at a time of overriding sentiment about social injustice.

Brees apologized Thursday. So did Fromm.

The Saints didn't and won't give a scintilla of thought to parting ways with Brees, because he is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Whether those hard feelings that some of his teammates have will soften remains to be seen. But Brees isn't going anywhere.

There have been plenty of calls on social media for the Bills to dump Fromm. It doesn't look like that's going to happen, although it wouldn't have been a shock if it did. The Bills used a fifth-round draft pick to select him two months ago, and if all goes as planned, he won't see the field for a long time -- if ever.

Fromm also is a rookie at a time when most of the players' offseason training has been limited to video chats during the coronavirus pandemic, and might not see much more before the season starts. With two other backups on the roster, Matt Barkley and Davis Webb, Fromm is reasonably expendable, even if he did put up historic numbers at Georgia and projections had him being drafted higher.

However, I agree with the Bills' apparent decision to keep him around. I'm more in favor of it after listening to Frazier.

This is a tremendous teachable moment for Fromm and the rest of us who don't share the same concerns about the unsuspected dangers of an innocent walk. He can learn from Frazier and others about the importance of thinking before speaking or, in Fromm's case, typing.

Frazier said he has received "a lot of calls throughout the week from colleagues in the league" seeking his perspective on the events of the past several days. He said some of the callers are Caucasian. They tell him that seeing the chilling video of the life being sapped from Floyd's body had a jarring impact on the way they will forever see the world.

"Moments like these, these are eye-openers for us all," Frazier said. "In the past, it may have been a segment of the population that was looking at this and seeing it for what it really was. Now, it seems more and more people are really having the shields taken off of their eyes and seeing things for what they really are."

But Frazier doesn't only have wisdom for whites. He told his defensive players, most of whom are black, that "there's a way to handle" whatever rage they might be feeling.

"You can become bitter and just live the rest of your life that way, being bitter, angry and really snap at anyone that doesn't look like you," Frazier said. "Or you can say, 'What can I do to make the situation better?' And that's what we wanted to do with our players, just trying to provoke a thought and ask them, 'What can I do to make this situation better?' That's the platform that athletics gives you.

"It kind of insulates you from some of the stuff that goes on around you. And I wanted our guys to understand they have a golden opportunity at this moment to use the pedestal, the platform that they have to get involved and to make a difference n their own way. And they can do it, they can do it. They're all leaders and it does take some courage. But this is the time, if there's ever a time, to step up and get involved."

Frazier used a quote from Mahatma Gandhi to drive home his point with the players: "If you want to change the world, start with yourself."

Let that sink in, Jake. Like it or not, you are, for the foreseeable future, going to be recognized far more as the "elite white people" guy than you will for anything you have done or will do on a football field. By heeding Frazier's words, you might not necessarily prevent some of your teammates from looking at you sideways, but you surely can help enhance the sincerity of your apology.

A large part of Frazier's message to Bills defenders Thursday was the importance of the team remaining unified by communicating "across racial lines."

"That's something that we wanted to be sure we hammered home," the coach said. "We don't want to be a team that becomes fractured over what's going on in the world today and it could easily happen, where your locker room is split because of comments or things that are happening around the world.

"So, we really emphasize educating ourselves, whether you're in the majority or the minority, as well as making sure those lines of communication are open. And if someone has a concern, we'll bring it up. Let's talk about it, men. We're supposed to be in this as one and if we can't talk about issues without feeling uncomfortable doing it, let's take that out of it. Let's do what we think is the right thing to do to help us be a team and be unified.

"Because this is something that we need to be unified around. We may have some difference of opinion in some areas, but this is one area where we need to be unified as a group and make sure that we're all fighting the same fight. And I think our guys get that message and time will tell."