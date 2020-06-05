Brian Daboll says Jake Fromm has to earn teammates' trust

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said rookie quarterback Jake Fromm needs to prove himself to his teammates in light of a racist text message that was released Thursday.

"Jake spoke to the team yesterday and gave an apology to the texts that came out yesterday," Daboll told reporters. "He knows he has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of his teammates back and I'm a big believer of actions speak louder than words."

Fromm made the comment as part of a text message conversation in March 2019. They were first shared shortly after midnight Thursday on Twitter by the user @ashleymp20.

The image shows Fromm writing, "But no guns are good ... They need to let me get suppressors ... Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

Fromm apologized and the Bills said they would "work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

Asked if the potential for teammates' lingering hard feelings toward Fromm could compromise his leadership, Daboll said, "Again, to me, actions speak louder than words, so time will tell. That's what Jake's going to have to do and time will tell. He's just going to have to take it day by day and prove to all of us that he's headed in the right direction. The players that we have in our building, the culture, the chemistry, I believe in those guys and, again, we'll see as we go along."

An emotional Daboll addressed the team's role in trying to come together in the aftermath of George Floyd's death and nationwide protest.

"To bond with one another, to help each other out, to show empathy," he said of the team's role. "Open communication is a catalyst for change. I'm not going to pretend to know what some of my players and friends are going through. I'm here to listen. I want to let them know I love them and I have their back. ...

"You deal with adversity through building genuine relationships, loving relationships. ... Those have to develop that over time. Sometimes conversations happen that lead you to become closer. I think transparency is important and I think making sure you know you care about them as people."