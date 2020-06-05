Bills' OC Brian Daboll: Virtual offseason can't become an excuse

The list of what will make or break the Buffalo Bills' fulfillment of widespread optimism about their 2020 season begins with the extent of Josh Allen's development this offseason.

The problem with that, of course, is trying to determine exactly how much opportunity the Bills' quarterback has actually had to develop, at least with the hands-on guidance of his coaches.

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting NFL teams to virtual offseason training via video conferencing, Allen – as with other players throughout the league – has received only distance coaching, without the benefit of on-field drills to apply what is discussed in meetings. Allen did take it upon himself to get together with 19 offensive teammates for practices in Florida last weekend and worked out in previous sessions with rookies in California. However, those sessions couldn't replicate what he and the entire team would do under normal circumstances at the Bills' practice facility in Orchard Park.

Still, neither that, nor the prospect of the Bills not likely to do any official on-field work until training camp begins late next month have lowered expectations for Allen.

"This offseason has been really the same for every team and I think the thing that Sean (McDermott) has really expressed to us is we're not going to make any excuses about the situation that we're in," offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said during a Zoom call with reporters Friday. "It's the situation that everybody's in. So how can we do our part to make it as good as we can make it? And that's where our focus has been. That's where all our effort and energy lies. And it's not just with Josh. It's with our entire team and, I'll speak for the offense, with our entire offense."

Daboll praised the Bills' information technology department and football video crew for their work in providing coaches and players what they need to stay connected even while spread throughout the country.

He also pointed out that he and other coaches have embraced being forced to make adjustments to how they approach their jobs.

"You learn different techniques of teaching, and it makes you better maybe along the way to help these guys out," Daboll said. "Certainly, you can't evaluate the things that they've learned on a Zoom call, because they're not able to take it to the field. But there are so many different things that have come up. And credit to our assistant coaches. I'll jump in their meetings, which they meet with those guys on an individual basis a lot, and the different techniques and styles of things and quizzes and game shows, and they've just done a really good job of taking whatever we needed to do and making it as good as they can make it."

Daboll expressed confidence in Allen taking it upon himself to improve, whether it's on the other end of a video call or working with his personal quarterbacks coach, Jordan Palmer, or organizing practices on his own.

"Josh, I know, has been working, just like he always does, in the offseason," Daboll said. "He's in his third year in the system, so he knows probably a lot more than he knew at the beginning. ... But in terms of what we're able to do and how we're able to do it with the guys ... the assistant coaches are the ones that are doing it a bunch. We do it once in a while together, but it's really the assistant coaches and we have a really good assistant coaching staff.

"The guys that work with me have really gone above and beyond for their players to try to help them in any way possible. And I would say that’s not just with the scheme stuff, they're there for them for anything that they need."

Daboll readily acknowledges it is far from ideal. He knows there are immeasurable benefits to being at the facility with the players. And it isn't only because of the players' ability to interact with coaches while going through each practice rep. They can interact with other players as well.

"There's no substitute for that, but we really don't focus on that, because it doesn't do us any good to focus on the things that we can't control," Daboll said. "Certainly, we would love to have all of our players out there on the field working together and improving their techniques and fundamentals and implementing schemes and seeing how they take it from the classroom to the field. But that's just not the world we live in."

That makes it "extremely important," Daboll said, that Allen is ready to perform at his best from the very start of training camp.

"Not just for Josh, but for everybody when we get back to training camp, to really hit the ground running," the coach said. "And it's going to be important from the players' end, to where they are physically, to the coaches' end, in terms of the installation schedule and things you want to put together. Because there's no substitute for those 700, 800, 900 reps that you're missing in OTAs.

"But we're all on the same boat. We'll be prepared, we'll be ready to go when training camp hits and Sean will have a good schedule put together for us, and we'll be excited to go out there and execute it."