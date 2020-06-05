Books in Brief: Outside In by Deborah Underwood, I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick

PICTURE BOOK

Outside In by Deborah Underwood, illustrated by Cindy Derby; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 40 pages ($17.99) .

This lovely, special book is a celebration of Earth's beauty, a reminder of how much we have forgotten of our place in the natural world with our "indoor" lives, a lesson about the bounty and solace nature provides if we only pay attention to what's "Outside."

Cindy Derby's mysterious, delicate illustrations, of nature's glories, of delicate leaves, sunlit forests, birds and butterflies and other creatures as experienced by a little girl, perfectly complement Deborah Underwood's lovely poetry. The book begins: "Once we were part of Outside, and Outside was part of us. There was nothing between us. Now sometimes even when we're outside ... we're inside." (The illustration depicts a car traveling down a road, a little girl strapped in her seat belt, intent on her stuffed dinosaur, rather than the glories outside the window.)

But Outside beckons "with flashes at the window and slow magic tricks" (a butterfly). We are dependent on the Earth for our daily bread: "Outside feeds us. Sun, rain and seeds become warm bread and berries." Another lovely line: "We feel Outside in the warm weight of our cats and the rough fur of our dogs." An illustration of the little girl standing on a stool at the sink, framed by a mirror, above a framework of water pipes and a sea of blue below comes with the words: "Even rivers come inside: cool water rushing, eager to return to the sea."

Derby crafted her gorgeous illustrations "with watercolor and powdered graphite on cold press paper, with some of the lines created with dried flower stems and thread soaked in ink."

YOUNG ADULT

I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick; Margaret K. McElderry/Simon & Schuster, 384 pages ($18.99) Ages 14 and up.

This well-crafted psychological thriller, set in a beach town in the Hamptons, is the perfect summer read. The narrative, billed as a "modern and feminist reimagining" of Daphne Du Maurier's "Rebecca," shifts between past and present timelines.

As the novel begins, 17-year-old Anna Cicconi is confessing to police that she had a role in the death of Zoe Spanos, a girl who has been missing for six months. The time period then shifts back to Anna's arrival in Herron Mills, where she has taken a job as a summer nanny to a wealthy family and startles everyone she meets with her uncanny resemblance to the missing girl. Anna doesn't recall ever being in Herron Mills before or meeting Zoe, yet she has impossible memories, of spinning around with Zoe on a balcony of a mansion, of letting go of her hands and seeing her fall to her death. But the details don't add up. Anna's history of drinking and wild partying make her memory gaps appear only natural. But a local teen, the best friend of Zoe's younger sister, decides to investigate what really happened to Zoe and shares her findings on a "Missing Zoe" podcast. Using multiple perspectives along with transcripts of the podcast, Frick cleverly ramps up the suspense with misdirection, casting suspicion on multiple suspects and including some delicious plot twists the reader will not see coming.

CHILDREN'S

The Next Great Jane by K.L. Going; 240 pages, Kathy Dawson Books ($16.99) Ages 10 to 14.

A 12-year-old aspiring writer gets her chance to meet a best-selling author in this amusing romance, rich in Jane Austen references and set in Whickett Harbor, a small town on the coast in Maine. Jane lives with her dad, an ocean scientist who studies plankton; her longtime babysitter Ana is part of the household. The town is astir over the visit of author J.E. Fairfax, whose library reception occurs on the very night a hurricane descends on Whickett Harbor. Jane's world is turned upside down when her screenwriter-mom descends with her fiance, determined to fight for custody. The Austen references may fly over the heads of the target audience but include character names (a boring teacher named Miss Bates, a snobby sister named Caroline), place names (Meryton), some specific incidents (a boat rescue a la Jane Fairfax in "Emma," tromping through mud as Elizabeth Bennet did in "Pride and Prejudice") and the slow-burn maybe romance between Jane and Fairfax's son Devon. The author's first novel, "Fat Kid Rules the World," was a Michael L. Printz Honor book.