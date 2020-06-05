ATKINSON, Brenda A. (Brockman)

ATKINSON - Brenda A.

(nee Brockman)

Of Eden, NY, died suddenly June 3, 2020. Devoted daughter of late Gilbert "Butch" and Sharon (Romano) Brockman; survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Internment is in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the 4-H Club, 21 South Grove St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com