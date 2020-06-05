At downtown protest, unity seems possible

By Derek Smith

I attended the first protest downtown last Saturday to show support for the cause and, admittedly, motivated by a bit of perverse curiosity having seen the chaos on television following the release of the video of the Minneapolis police officer killing George Floyd. Plus, I had never been to a real protest before.

I struggle as a person of privilege, wanting to be an ally for the cause of racial equity while not making it about myself. I know that as an American I am compelled to play a role in the fight for justice, but not to take up space and oxygen that black Americans have been denied. I became disillusioned by the onslaught of other white people posting self-congratulatory pictures on social media; donating money is a tangible contribution but felt like an easy cop-out.

It was rainy and quiet when I arrived at about 5:45 p.m. Just when I began to feel discouraged by the relative silence, a great wall of hundreds of people, dressed in black, emerged marching south from Niagara Street carrying signs in a thunderous chorus of righteous anger. Hark! The America I love in history books. People of all colors, sizes and ages chanting “Black lives matter,” and “George Floyd. Say his name!”

I was overcome with emotion and brought to tears by the demand for justice. Then the crowd migrated across the circle to the federal courthouse. The building is named after Robert H. Jackson, chief prosecutor at Nuremberg, and a Supreme Court justice who voted in Brown v. Board of Education. I attended Robert H. Jackson elementary school in tiny, rural Frewsburg, in Chautauqua County – which suddenly felt thousands of miles away. I lurked on the periphery, in awe of the raw emotion erupting before me.

For their part, the police were commendably restrained even as objects flew and crowds confronted them. There were many videos over the weekend of police from other cities being provocative and cavalier, which I feared happening here, too. This was real life. The city I live in like a twig in the tinder box that is America.

Still, I cringed at the eerie sight of police dressed like paramilitary troops in camouflage and armor, carrying shields and enormous guns. It felt presumptuous. If police had been present in ordinary attire, promising simply to allow people to peacefully demonstrate, would the situation have reached the fever pitch that it did? Chicken or the egg.

As the agitation grew, scores of demonstrators pleaded with others not to throw things, incite violence or fight among themselves. To a privileged person like myself, it is hard to imagine the courage and discipline that required.

The sun was going down, a few tear gas canisters had been launched, and several officers approached the crowd armed with ravenous German shepherds. I decided to leave for my own safety before the situation got really hairy. I watched the news later and found it was the right decision. But I am glad I went.

Then I watched the news in the morning and saw how people, leaders, came together to clean up and felt slightly guilty for not being one of them.

I hope peaceful demonstrations continue in Western New York and across the country that lead to real reform. The history of America and its cities prove the power of sustained action and organization in the relentless march toward freedom. At least, I refuse to believe otherwise.

Derek Smith is a staffer in the Erie County Executive's Office.