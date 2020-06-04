African American pastors respond to unrest: 'We cannot miss this moment'

More than two dozen African American clergy assembled on the steps of a Buffalo church Thursday to openly hope that this national moment won't be lost.

"We cannot miss this moment by abandoning our focus, which is the eradication of racism and bigotry," said their joint statement, which came together in recent days.

They urged those who are outraged by the death of another black man at the hands of police – most recently George Floyd in Minneapolis – to vote in the upcoming party primaries and the November general election. The goal should be to end injustice and change the way police handle arrests, they said.

"The revolution that is taking place now – we must not allow it to fade into the background," their statement continued. "We must keep this same energy and passion as we move toward June 23 and the first Tuesday in November."

With protests convulsing many American cities, including Buffalo, the pastors realized they had yet to speak in a unified voice, said the Rev. Darius Pridgen of True Bethel Baptist Church. Pridgen, who also is president of the Buffalo Common Council, said he made a few calls and progress moved quickly.

Four of the pastors took turns reading the passages outside the Calvary Baptist Church on Genesee Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

"We stand in solidarity with the countless men and women across our nation, our beloved Erie County and city, who are outraged with the recent events that have transpired surrounding the complete disregard for black lives," began the Rev. Jackie Ross Brown of the New Covenant United Church of Christ.

" ... We do not minimize the efforts of any individual who joins in the fight for justice and true equality," continued the Rev. Mark Blue of Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna. "Many have been on the front lines battling the pandemic of racism as well as the Covid-19 pandemic simultaneously."

He turned to Pastor Kyle Mann of Goodwill Community Church in Cheektowaga: " ... This energy must continue beyond that of physical protests," Mann said. "Our ability to address these issues, through intentional and coordinated efforts, are paramount and of the utmost importance."

And from the Rev. Corey Gibson of Calvary Baptist: " ... All of this is a stark reminder for the clergy represented here today that as we continue to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, we must preach the gospel in its entirety. The gospel that confronts the oppression of the least, the lost and the left out. The gospel that uplifts the marginalized. Christ himself came to 'set the captives free' and was the Word made flesh who manifested a gospel of hope and peace."

Afterward, the Rev. Blue, who is also president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP, endorsed the decision by prosecutors in Minnesota to charge three now-former officers who stood by as then-Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck.

"If three of those officers would have acted, George Floyd would probably still be alive right now," Blue said.