Watch now: Buffalo restaurant patios open up for service

On a 70-degree, sunny Thursday, restaurant patios reopened for eating and drinking.

Yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared outdoor dining was allowed to begin today in Western New York and many restaurants scrambled to comply and reopen.

On Thursday, the patio at JJ's Casa Di Pizza downtown was busy for lunch, with safety protocol in place.

