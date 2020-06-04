Share this article

Watch now: Buffalo restaurant patios open up for service

Justin Lanski, left, of North Buffalo and Brand Schramm, of South Buffalo, heard that Erie County restaurant patios were open today so they met at a place right in the middle at JJ's Casa di Pizza on Mohawk Street in downtown Buffalo on Thursday, June 4, 2020. (Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News)
On a 70-degree, sunny Thursday, restaurant patios reopened for eating and drinking.

Yesterday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared outdoor dining was allowed to begin today in Western New York and many restaurants scrambled to comply and reopen.

On Thursday, the patio at JJ's Casa Di Pizza downtown was busy for lunch, with safety protocol in place.

Patrons were spaced out on the patio at JJ's Casa Di Pizza on Thursday for lunch.

