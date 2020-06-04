Two drivers killed in wrong-way crash on Thruway in Lancaster

Two drivers were killed in a head-on crash early Thursday morning after one of the vehicles was driving the wrong way on the New York State Thruway, according to New York State police.

Tatiana G. Walker, 32, of Buffalo, was driving westbound in the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 in Lancaster, just east of Exit 49 (Transit Road). Her vehicle struck that of Julia V. Hunt, 23, of Tempe, Ariz.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office.

State police said that at 1:03 a.m. Thursday, it received a report of a wrong-way driver on I-90 in the area of mile marker 408. At 1:09 a.m., as troopers were attempting to locate the vehicle, the head-on crash was discovered at mile marker 413.7 eastbound.

The Thruway exit at Transit Road (Route 78, Lockport/Depew) is at mile marker 417.

Walker was driving westbound in a 2011 Ford Escape. Hunt was driving a 2012 Toyota Corolla.

The accident remains under investigation.