Summer day camps: Get ready for the kids

That big sigh of relief you heard around the state this week came from parents, kids and day camp providers.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said day camps can open June 29.

Elated, and a "little bit of relief" is how Michael Garcia describes what he felt when he got the final word.

Garcia, director of the Jewish Community Center's Camp Centerland, said planning for a different day camp has taken place since the shutdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic started.

"We never stopped through this whole process in hopes that camp would start this summer," he said. "Staff are hired, kids are still enrolled, a lot of our parents have stayed with us."

He said parents are happy there is an opportunity for children to have a safe summer outdoors.

The story is the same at a number of municipalities that will operate their day camps, which many working parents rely on for day care.

Amherst, Orchard Park and Hamburg are among those communities that will open day camps at the end of the month.

Some, like the Town of West Seneca, the Girl Scouts of Western New York and Greater Niagara Frontier Council of Boy Scouts, had already canceled their programs.

There's no doubt camps will be different this year.

Following Centers for Disease Control guidance, campers will be in small groups, Garcia said. All staff will be wearing masks indoors and when they can't be physically distant. Staff and campers will be screened daily for the coronavirus.

There will be no swimming, but the camp bought several misters that will spray water to cool off, and children will play on slip and slides more often.

Every staff member will wear an identification badge with his or her photo, so children will know what they look like without the mask.

"We’re looking at this as an opportunity to train children on the correct social distancing procedures for when school starts in the fall," Garcia said. "This is going to be almost all of their first experiences to learn to eye-adjust that 6-foot space, how to greet your friends without giving them a hug and how to interact in this world."

There will be fewer children at day camps to accommodate social distancing. Some parents are more comfortable having their children at home this summer.

"It's taking a natural progression of attrition right now," said Ed Leak, director of Orchard Park's Parks and Recreation.

None of the town's other rec programs will operate this summer, although Green Lake will open for swimming on weekends only at the end of the month, he said. Leak, who came up through the Rec Department ranks, said he feels for young adults who won't have a job this summer. The town usually hires about 125 people, but this year it will be more like 40.

"There's a lot of college kids out there, we’ve already told them they were hired under the best conditions, and now they’re not. And they depend on the jobs for relevant experience and also income," he said.