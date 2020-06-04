STOTZ, Judith E. (Spencer)

Stotz - Judith E. (nee Spencer) June 1, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of Thomas Stotz; devoted mother of Marc (Reagan) Stotz, Paul (Sarah) Stotz, and Matthew (Stacy) Stotz; cherished grandmother of Morgan, Graham, Rachel, Adam, Andrew, Luke, and Jack; dear sister of the late Albert Spencer, and the late George "Jack" Spencer; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. In keeping with the safety and health of family and friends, services will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY. Online condolences and memorial donations may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com