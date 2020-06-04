Ryan urges state to let Buffalo Zoo reopen

ALBANY – Health officials in Erie County, using a parity argument about elective surgery offerings in other counties, this week successfully pushed Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to restart elective procedures more widely available in the county.

Now, a state lawmaker from Buffalo is trying the same fairness argument with a 145-year-old institution in Western New York: the Buffalo Zoo.

Assemblyman Sean Ryan, a Democrat, is urging Cuomo, a Democrat, to treat the Buffalo Zoo as the state has treated the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, an Onondaga County-owned facility in Syracuse. That central New York Zoo reopened on May 23 – while all other zoos, from Western New York to Binghamton to New York City zoos in Central Park and the Bronx remained closed.

“If the state thought it was dangerous they would have shut it down," Ryan said Thursday of the Syracuse zoo. "So why not give the Buffalo Zoo and other zoos around the state the same opportunity that the state is giving Syracuse? Why the special, privileged treatment to Syracuse? All zoos are hurting.”

Zoos and arts, entertainment and education venues are addressed in phase four of the reopening process the Cuomo administration has created. That means the end of June at the earliest for most such outlets in upstate, and longer in New York City.

But the Syracuse Zoo was reopened by County Executive Ryan McMahon on May 23.

The Buffalo News last week began asking the Cuomo administration about why the Syracuse zoo was open and not others. The administration never answered directly when asked if the Syracuse zoo’s opening and ongoing operation is in defiance of Cuomo’s order.

Did the Syracuse facility get permission from the Cuomo administration? No, said Jason Conwall, a Cuomo spokesman. The official explained that the Syracuse zoo is a government-owned facility, suggesting that makes a difference.

Are other zoos permitted to be open then? No, Conwall said, adding: “Privately owned zoos are nonessential and currently not allowed to open. We are continuing to assess the phases in which specific businesses best fit, including zoos."

That’s not sitting well with Ryan, whose district includes the Buffalo Zoo in Delaware Park. While the City of Buffalo turned over operational control of the zoo to the private Buffalo Zoological Society in 1973, the Buffalo Zoo is still financially supported by the city, Erie County and the state of New York. Ryan said the Buffalo Zoo, which sits on city land, is not private but a public facility.

“Given the fact that the state has not shut the Syracuse zoo down, or imposed fines for reopening early, I can only assume that the state approves of the action taken by Onondaga County," Ryan wrote to Cuomo Thursday morning.

The lawmaker said the Buffalo facility is facing “unprecedented financial stress” caused by the Covid pandemic and the state’s decision to shut down most sectors of the economy in March. The zoo still has to pay zookeepers to care for animals and feed must still be purchased to pay for the zoo’s residents.

If the Buffalo Zoo were reopened sooner than the phase four period, new safety protocols would be in place to help protect the public, Ryan said.

The Buffalo Zoo's 11-page reopening plan includes a host of safety precautions, including reducing the daily capacity of 5,500 by 75%, closing for a half-hour during the day for cleaning of facilities, hiring 10 additional staff members to ensure social distancing protocols are being followed, and moving to a noncash, online-only system for purchasing of entrance tickets. The zoo's summer internship program would be canceled, according to the reopening plan, and additional hand-sanitizing stations created and food at the zoo's restaurant would be available for takeout only.

The Syracuse zoo, according to its website, requires visitors to get reservations in order to get onto the grounds, and temperature checks of patrons are done. The zoo has limited capacity to 750 people per day. A spokesman for McMahon was not immediately available for comment.

Buffalo Zoo officials did not immediately respond for comment.

Ryan said it’s clear from Cuomo’s executive orders that zoos are not permitted to open until phase four. “But somehow we have the Syracuse zoo reopened?" he said.

The Democratic lawmaker said the “state’s silence” about not specifically saying whether the Syracuse zoo is open in defiance of Cuomo’s order “is evidence they think that zoos can reopen safely, otherwise they would have shut down the Syracuse zoo like they have with private businesses that have tried to reopen all over New York State.”