Road trip fulfills our need to worship

By Carmen J. Gentile

While sitting home locked down and unwillingly accepting the restraints made on our liberties in every aspect of life, my wife, Kathleen, and I found the restraint on our ability to worship our faith in a way we have both known since childhood to be the most repressing. There had to be some way or someplace to fulfill what we perceived as an obligation to our God.

Recently, after researching the matter, we discovered adjoining Pennsylvania just as restrictive. However, West Virginia was open for religious services the coming weekend. A look at a map and I happily discovered that Wheeling, W.Va., was considerably more north than I realized and was latitudinally no farther south than Pittsburgh. I had previously driven to Pittsburgh in 2 1/2 hours and calculated Wheeling to be about three hours away. It was a go.

To be able to attend church services there it was required that you reserve a seat in a pew beforehand. I called the number given for a little church on top of hilly Wheeling named Our Lady of Hope and reserved a spot for the two of us. We ventured out at 3 p.m. on Saturday and arrived at 6 p.m. We found a comfortable hotel and checked in. We also knew before starting out that the restaurants there were open for indoor dining. We proceeded to find a nice Italian restaurant. We relaxed, had a leisurely dinner and cocktails, something we were not allowed to do back in New York for several months. To our delight, the hotel pool and workout room were fully accessible.

When arriving at church on Sunday, we were greeted by a friendly woman with a clipboard. It was the same woman who I spoke with on the phone the previous day. Our names were on a list but she confessed she put a question mark next to our names because she doubted we would actually travel such a distance.

She sanitized our hands. Masks were required and she saw that we had brought our own masks, which we proceeded to wear. We were told to wait for our escort, as one was required to seat you since you were not allowed to seat yourself. She told our escort to place us in the front pew since we “got an award” for traveling the farthest to attend. The escort placed all attendees significantly apart for distancing purposes. Every other pew from front to back was taped off for no entry.

The priest, having performed most of the service without a mask, approached administering communion by first using the hand sanitizer that was on the altar, then donning a mask before approaching the congregation to administer communion. Distancing for administration of communion between the attendees was monitored by ushers. After conclusion of the service, you were instructed to wait in your pew until an usher approached you to escort you out of the church, as your specific group or family was escorted out group by group. The nice woman who took our reservation thanked us for coming, hoped we would venture there again and took our picture.

It was a beautiful warm and sunny day, so after checking out of our hotel we explored the quaint city of Wheeling and had a leisurely lunch at another fine restaurant of the many that were open before venturing home on our three-hour drive.

This was one of the best weekends we had spent for the several months of forced hibernation.

Carmen J. Gentile, of Buffalo, is an attorney and churchgoer.