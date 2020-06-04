Recoveries equal diagnoses in latest Niagara County Covid-19 update

Fourteen more Niagara County residents were confirmed to have the Covid-19 virus in the 24-hour period ending Thursday morning, but the Niagara County Health Department also added 14 more patients to its list of those who have recovered from the disease.

The county's latest totals are 1,104 confirmed cases, 820 recoveries and 70 deaths. The death toll did not change Thursday.

Niagara County's number of active Covid-19 cases remained unchanged from Wednesday at 214, with 12 of the patients in hospitals and 202 isolated at home.

The state Health Department said 43 of Niagara County's deaths have occurred in nursing homes, or 61.4%, which is far above the statewide figure of 25.1%.

In Erie County, 45% of the county's 549 Covid-19 deaths have come in nursing homes.