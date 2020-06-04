Mayor's police budget, tax levy remain intact under city's spending plan

The Buffalo Common Council, in a 6-3 vote on Thursday, approved Mayor Byron W. Brown's $519 million budget mostly as is, despite calls from some community activists to reduce the police department's portion by $1 million.

Those calls this week came as the city remains under a curfew and protests over police behavior continue in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

In approving the budget, the Council also attached a "memo of understanding" requiring city leadership to meet at least weekly if $65 million in federal funds that the budget relies on and payments from the compact with the Seneca Nation do not materialize.

"We thought it was important if by July 1 we have not received it, it would immediately trigger a weekly meeting among leadership," said Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

The MOU also calls for the Brown administration to keep the Council informed of changes in expected payments from Washington and the Seneca Nation and to present a contingency plan for the Council's review. The administration already has said contingency plans could involve a combination of borrowing as well as cuts in city services and layoffs. Tapping into the city's rainy day fund would be a last resort.

Masten Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo said he voted "no" on the budget because there was a lack of communication between the Council leadership and its members, while Lovejoy representative Bryan Bollman said there are too many unknowns for him to "vote confidently 'yes' on this." University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt, Finance Committee chairman, also voted "no," saying it doesn't make sense to borrow money while the city is already having problems bringing in revenue.

Council members also addressed some misinformation in social media posts about police department appropriations.

"The facts are from the current budget to the upcoming one, there is a $1.3 million reduction in police," said Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto.

The spending plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year that begins July 1 includes $86 million budgeted for police, plus $59.7 million for fringe benefits like health insurance, for a total of $145.7 million, Feroleto explained.

The current police budget is $147 million, including $56.8 million in fringe benefits, Feroleto said.

Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, executive director of the Partnership for the Public Good, in an email Thursday to The Buffalo News after the budget was approved, apologized for the fact that some of the organization's partners circulated incorrect information prior to the Council meeting. The Partnership posted an update on its Facebook page and will host workshops in coming months to help the public understand the budget and how to better advocate for community priorities next year.

Black Love Resists in the Rust and other activists had called for cutting the police budget by $1 million and putting that money back into community programs.

Both groups criticized the city for a budget process they say the public cannot understand.

There are no cuts in services or staff and taxes would remain the same or go down for most Buffalo property owners in the new budget, which relies on $65 million in federal pandemic assistance that has yet to be approved by Congress.

The new budget increases spending 2%, but the total amount to be raised through taxes remains frozen at last year's level.

The residential tax rate is $9.99 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down nearly 46%. Taxes on a house assessed at $100,000 would be $999. The commercial tax rate would be $16.75 per $1,000, down 43%. The tax bill on a commercial building assessed at $100,000 would be $1,675.

Tax rates are going down because of last year's property revaluation, though that's no guarantee that tax bills will go down if a property's value increases.