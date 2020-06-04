Mall stores aren't allowed to reopen yet. They're not happy about it

Until the coronavirus shutdown forced the Walden Galleria to close in March, Marlene Gigliotti had been cutting hair at the mall since it opened in 1989.

She was eager to get back to work when Western New York reached phase two Monday, but "devastated" when she found out interior mall shops like hers would not be included.

"I’m really upset and really disappointed that all the other salons got to open and we did not," said Gigliotti, who co-owns Euphoria Salon and Spa.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo gave Western New York the OK to enter phase two of the state's reopening plan Monday, which allowed nonessential retailers, salons and barbershops to reopen. Shopping malls were ordered to remain closed, but stores that have their own exterior entrances were allowed to reopen individually.

Malls and their interior tenants say that's unfair.

According to the governor's office, there's a good reason for the decision: Malls have enclosed common areas where crowds congregate, making it easier to spread coronavirus, it said. The mall's atmosphere also encourages people to linger and window shop, rather than making purchases and leaving, which also increases risk, Cuomo's office said.

Mall tenants don't buy it.

Mark Andol, owner of the Made in America Store, said it's time for mall stores to reopen.

"I think we can do it safely. We can do it respectfully and with common sense," Andol said. "If Walmart can be open, why can't the malls?"

Andol has Made in America stores in McKinley Mall, Walden Galleria and the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA. Another one of his stores, at the One Niagara Welcome Center in Niagara Falls, has also been unable to reopen, leaving him with just his flagship store in Elma.

"It's been 12 weeks. People have been very patient. I think they've proven they can be responsible," Andol said.

Mall stores said they're ready to go.

As phase two approached, Toronto-based retail chain Showcase made sure its Walden Galleria store was outfitted with all the coronavirus protections already in place at its Canadian locations. In Canada, Showcase stores are considered essential because they sell masks, face shields and other personal protection equipment.

The precautions at Showcase already exceeded those mandated by New York State, according to Steve Cantwell, the company's head of retail.

"We've gone above and beyond that," he said.

In the meantime, interior mall tenants continue to lose business and sales.

"Their livelihoods are dependent on being able to reopen immediately," said Aiden McGuire, a spokesperson for Pyramid Management Group, which owns Walden Galleria.

Pyramid is urging the state to change its mind, saying traffic density will automatically be decreased since the mall's restaurants and entertainment venues are closed.

The mall and its tenants have invested heavily in the safeguards required by the state and have put a lot of hard work into reopening, Pyramid said. Retailers at other malls could not be reached for comment.

At the very least, tenants said they would like a clearer idea of when they can expect to open. The governor has not said which phase malls will fall under, and that's making it difficult for business owners to plan and budget.

It is also keeping anxiety levels high.

Owners like Gigliotti at Euphoria Salon and Spa have longtime clients waiting for haircuts, some who have opted to do business elsewhere instead of waiting in limbo.

"If I could just know when, just to get an appointment book, it would make my clients feel better. Is it going to be one week? Is it going to be three weeks?" Gigliotti said.

The salon's phone has been ringing and its social media accounts buzzing with customers asking when they can get in.

"They see salons are reopened so they automatically think we're reopen," she said. "We're answering the phone only to disappoint them."