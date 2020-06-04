Lutheran pastor accused of abuse says he lived in torment over 'any wrong' he committed

A former Lutheran pastor in Marilla accused of child sexual assault in a March lawsuit faces two additional molestation claims in Erie County State Supreme Court.

A Genesee County man and a Wyoming County man alleged in separate Child Victims Act lawsuits filed late last week that they were abused in the early 2000s by Douglas D. Thore, former pastor of St. Nicodemus Lutheran Church.

Both plaintiffs, who are not named, are represented by Niagara Falls attorney Paul Barr and the Phillips & Paolicelli law firm in Manhattan.

The plaintiffs were friends when they were boys and were abused at around the same time, although neither of them was aware the other was being abused, according to Barr.

“Neither one of them knew the other was filing a claim,” said Barr. Both men are now in their 30s.

In March, an Erie County man, born in 1977, also alleged in court papers that Thore molested him from 1988 and 1990, when he was 11 to 13 years old.

That plaintiff, who is unnamed as well, sued Thore as an individual in one filing and St. Nicodemus, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and the Upstate New York Synod of the ELCA in a separate second filing.

Thore answered the complaint against him on his own, without an attorney, in a four-paragraph letter to the court, in which he said he was “crushed emotionally and physically.”

“Harm of another has never been intentional. I have lived in torment for many years thinking about any wrong I may have committed,” he wrote.

Thore, 72, now lives in Davenport, Fla. He said in the letter that he relies on Social Security and a pension and can’t afford a lawyer.

“I live in a mobile home built in 1984 which currently has little equity. I drive a 2010 Toyota Yaris with 135,000 miles on it. I budget every dollar to pay my bills and live on what is left over, trying to save for major repairs – such as replacing a hot water tank,” he said. “This is my life.”

Thore was pastor of St. Nicodemus for about 20 years in 2004, when he admitted to church officials that he had had inappropriate sexual contact with two boys in his congregation years earlier. He resigned after his admissions, and the case was referred to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities determined he could not be prosecuted at the time because the alleged crimes fell outside the statute of limitations.

In a response to the first lawsuit, the Upstate New York Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church in America denied any negligence or recklessness.

The ELCA, a Lutheran denomination of about 4 million members in the U.S., also denied that it employed Thore and said that if any party is responsible to pay damages in this case it is St. Nicodemus Church, which no longer is a member of the ELCA or the Upstate New York Synod.

Many Protestant denominations have a different corporate structure than the Catholic Church, where a bishop assigns priests to work in parishes or in other ministries within a diocese. Pastors in Lutheran churches are usually appointed by the people of the individual congregations.

St. Nicodemus Church has yet to respond to the first lawsuit. A woman who answered the church phone Tuesday morning said the church did not have any comment on the lawsuits.

The two lawsuits filed last week named St. Nicodemus, the Upstate Synod and the ELCA as defendants, as well, but not Thore.

Barr said the denomination can’t claim to have no connection to a local affiliate church and its pastor. Local churches base their tax-exempt status on their affiliation with larger Protestant denominations, he said.

“So, in those instances they admit, yeah, we’re part of the large organization, we’re supervised by the large organization. That connection is explicit in their tax filing,” said Barr. “We’re going to argue they can’t have it both ways. They can’t say for tax purposes that they’re connected, but then when it comes to liabilities say, ‘Oh no, we don’t have any connections.’ ”