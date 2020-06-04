Letter: U.S. Postal Service could use government-funded support

The U.S. Postal Service needs an emergency bailout. In addition to delivering our bills, greeting card, medications and the 2020 Census, the postal service may be vital in this year’s election.

The governor has issued an order for every voter to receive an application to request an absentee ballot so that voters will have the option to vote by mail in the special election for the NY-27 vacant congressional seat. How does this happen if the post office goes bankrupt?

Some would say voting should be in-person only. With many election inspectors, especially seniors, concerned about working the polls this year, how do we have an election without enough workers? The ability to vote absentee ballot could lessen the volume of voting at the polls and make for a more manageable election.

More than ever, we need the U.S. Postal Service and it needs emergency funding.

Elizabetth Satko

Holland