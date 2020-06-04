Letter: Trump’s legacy will prove his presidential incompetence

On Nov. 1, 1800 John Adams became the first president to sleep in the White House. In a letter he wrote to his sick wife, Abigail, Adams wrote, “May none but honest and wise men ever rule under this roof.” He would be extremely upset if he knew that the American people had elected a man in 2016, Donald Trump, who is neither.

You can accept Trump’s lies, which change weekly, or you can believe your own eyes and ears. Actually, all you need to know about what kind of human being he is, is to read the testimony of his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who testified before a congressional committee.

Or you can look up the speech Mitt Romney, a man of faith, conscience, and character, delivered in Utah during the 2016 Republican primaries. Romney tried to warn us that Trump is “a con artist and a fraud.”

Not only has Trump demonstrated total incompetence in dealing with the current national crisis, but on a daily basis has proved himself to be an ignoramus as he pictures himself as the victim, instead of showing empathy to the thousands of Americans who are suffering.

Trump is very good at one thing though, speaking at his rallies and being the reality show entertainer and showman. But he can no longer solve his problems by declaring bankruptcy, or getting Attorney General William Barr to lie for him, or sending out Kelly Anne Conway to falsely proclaim that thanks to Trump, “the virus has been contained.”

Trump has proven he is incapable of uniting or governing our country. After countless denials and squandering several weeks of inaction with no viable plan, as the virus quietly spread, the American people need to cleanse the White House of him and all of his cronies.

He is as incompetent as Warren Harding, another failed president, was in the 1920s. But he will forever be remembered as Herbert Hoover is today: that in a major crisis facing the nation, his response was simply “too little, too late.”

Roy Hohl

Getzville