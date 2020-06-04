Letter: Thiessen’s apologist column misses on several key points

In an April 11 Marc Thiessen column, he was, as usual, tripping over himself to avoid any criticism of President Trump’s disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Thiessen is not incorrect in leveling blame on the Chinese government but his timeline is erroneous.

The Chinese were negligent in withholding valuable information about the spread of the virus which accelerated its deadly propagation worldwide. Trump knew what was coming in early January but chose to ignore his intelligence services, announcing, “it will miraculously disappear.” It worsened! Then, reluctantly, he listened to his medical experts but still pushed to dismiss much of their advice, offering his own “expert” critiques.

His callous disregard for fellow Americans has cost lives and livelihoods on a scale not seen since the Great Depression. It should surprise no one that his astonishing ineptitude is based on profits. Recently, it was reported that his obsession with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine stems from his ownership of stock in French drug manufacturer Sanofi.

Are we to simply forget the previous three and a half years of his ignorant, petulant behavior? Are we to forgive his assault on virtually every norm associated with the Office of the President? His relentless childish bashing of persons or entities which displease him or threaten his narrow-minded impulses? The distinguished Dr. Anthony Fauci has become his latest target.

Trump’s inability to act as a compassionate leader is inexcusable! This pandemic will eventually end. But take a moment to consider … if he’d acted early and decisively, if he were not single-mindedly selfish, how many loved ones, friends, neighbors and coworkers might not have succumbed to the disease? Our politics have become diseased. The cure can be found this fall.

Mark Hardy

Buffalo