I have subscribed to the Buffalo News for over 50 years. In the last few years, your opinion page has repeatedly published cartoons of President Trump. It seems that The News is obsessed with mocking and insulting the president of the United States. I am sure I am not alone in being tired of it. Try to act like adults, not elementary school children, when commenting on the President of the United States.

Stephen F. Pusatier, Esq.

Kenmore