Letter: Stay home so that others with conditions stay safe

We are universally grateful to all the essential workers that are risking their health and lives to keep our world functioning. We all owe them a debt that can never be repaid. I think that we may be forgetting to thank another and larger group that is also sacrificing to save lives.

The people who are not working, spending time with friends and family or just enjoying the activities that make life worthwhile. I’m a cancer patient and have been undergoing chemo treatments for the last 10 months. Thank God and science my latest tests have indicated that I may be winning this battle. However, my immune system remains weak and my heart is damaged from earlier chemo.

If I were to be exposed to the coronavirus the outlook would certainly be grim. I just want to give my heartfelt thanks to all the people that are stuck at home, not working and isolated so that others can stay safe. Words fail me when I try to express how much it means to me.

David Harris

Glenwood