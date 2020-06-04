Letter: Plenty of pork to be found from Cuomo, state legislators

According to the EmpireCenter.org. New York’s governor and state lawmakers dished out $152 million for local projects favored by state lawmakers through the state Dormitory Authority. Of those, 590 projects awarded state funding during the 12 months ending in March include numerous local amenities such as spray parks, splash pads, bleachers and playgrounds. I suspect that similar pork funding may be included in this year’s budget.

Should federal funding not come New York’s way, I would hope that funding for essential services take preference over them. It appears that the governor’s threats of the loss of essential services are a scare tactic!

Al Grabowski

Elma