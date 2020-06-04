Letter: Oust career politicians by calling for term limits

Let’s see … hospitals are broke. School systems are broke. Erie County is broke. New York State is broke. The federal government is broke. All are heavily in debt. But for some reason most of the people running them are millionaires.

Joe Biden was elected to Congress in 1972. One year before I was eligible to vote. I am now 65 years old. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.

Biden, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi, Lindsey Graham, Steny Hoyer, Andrew Cuomo, etc., have been in power way to long. They have sold our country to the highest bidder with no concern for the people who pay for their salaries and benefits.

This country’s problems will not be solved by the people who created them. We need term limits now.

Russell Pfohl

Tonawanda