Letter: Fire house closing policy poses danger in a pandemic

These last two-and-a-half months have been very stressful and dangerous for all our first responders. In the medical field some doctors and nurses are receiving hazard pay that’s how serious it has become. So at least some supervisors are looking out for their workers on the front lines every day.

But in the twilight zone in the City of Buffalo, 78 days into a pandemic and the city (on pause) partial shutdown, this administration is closing fire houses again. Buffalo Fire on 24-hour shifts and working under the added stress of this contagious virus, and you expect these brave men and women to do more with less by closing fire houses.

One recent Sunday, Engine 19 was closed so Engine 37, one of the busiest in the city picks up most of E-19 workload. A fire lieutenant told me recently his crew had 16 runs in their fire shift. He said they were stressed and exhausted at the end of their shift. This commissioner was welcomed by all firefighters and were looking to a new day and new way of doing things. What a major letdown and huge disappointment this lackey has been.

If it is your decision alone to close fire houses (for a few dollars more) and you are putting these brave firefighters in harm’s way you should be ashamed of yourself. If the mayor is pushing for the closings, then you should get a backbone and say enough is enough.

As commissioner, you are not in the streets working day and night for 24 hours straight. You are not giving first aid to strangers on the West Side who are coughing and wheezing and in pain.

As these brave men and women do their job in the street of Buffalo do your job and stand behind them. Use your authority and act like a fire commissioner who cares and make the right decisions regardless of the outcome. It’s easy to take the easy way out, it takes a man to make the hard decisions. Which one of these men are you?

Phil Ryan