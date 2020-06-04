Letter: Cuomo’s failure to manage finances is costing New York

According to our governor, Andrew Cuomo, he wants President Trump to bail out the state of New York because of a large deficit. This deficit has nothing to do with the pandemic but because of years of mismanaged finances. The projected shortfall was $6.1 billion before the pandemic hit, that’s right, billion. Four billion of the deficit is linked to a dramatic rise in the state’s Medicaid cost. Thanks to the Affordable Care Act it expands the eligibility of Medicaid.

There are now more than six million people in the state that are on Medicaid, that’s almost one-third of the population of New York state. The entire Medicaid budget is $77 billion ($24 billion paid by New York, $53 billion paid by the fed). Let us compare New York to another left-wing blue state, California. Let’s look at the cost per enrollee. In New York it costs the taxpayers $7,806 per enrollee, in California it costs the taxpayers $4,193. Why are we 86% greater? Maybe Cuomo should call California and see how they do it, maybe we could save a billion or two.

All I have been seeing lately, is that the governor is pointing fingers and blaming others for his problems. He blamed Trump because he didn’t have enough ventilators, now he doesn’t need them. He blamed Trump that there were not enough beds, wrong again. He decided to move people with the virus to nursing homes, this way he could spread it to the old. He just stopped running subways overnight so that they could be disinfected, this should have been done months ago. All he does is complain what a bad job Trump is doing trying to run 50 states and he can’t run his own state.

I hope that Trump does not bail us out, we have to learn how to run our own state. Between the state and local taxes, which are one of the highest in the nation, I see no reason why we can’t have a balanced budget. Stop spending money on solar farms and ruining farmland. Maybe even better, stop daydreaming and complaining. Start doing!

Al Michalewicz

Cambria