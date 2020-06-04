Letter: Cuomo’s curious quotes; Dems get caught in a web

Here’s a few questions inquiring minds want to know: How does Andrew Cuomo get off saying, as reported by The News that New York State “…was not quote-unquote, in trouble, before this happened,” and then go on to blame raising Medicaid costs for a projected huge jump in the state budget? Guess the governor doesn’t like it when somebody else forces unfunded mandates down his throat-but it’s fine and dandy when he does it.

If the governor is so concerned with poll voting being dangerous due to the likelihood of reduced social distancing, then why put the polling workers at risk and have the expense of polling sites? Why not all ballots be by mail this year? And how, exactly will our state commander ensure that there will be no voter fraud by folks voting twice?

Let me guess. Nobody would ever think of doing that in a year when a very important congressional seat is up for grabs. And when whoever wins challenges the election, which we know will happen, who is going to pay for all the work involved? Gee, I wonder. I mean, come on, Cuomo said it himself, and I quote The News of April 25:“It makes no sense to me to tell people you have to put your life at risk and violate social distancing to come out to vote.”

Looks like the president isn’t the only one who speaks in circles now, does it?

And let’s ask a few questions to the federal government, just for fun. The New York Times reports that the latest relief package passed by Congress contains, in the piece, too many advantages for wealthy individuals and corporations. As any intelligent person reads the article, they will find many instances of “experts” who decry the package as a “gift” for the rich. While that may or may not be, nowhere will the reader find any reference at all that this package is the very one that, gasp, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi voted for, that in fact most every Democrat voted for.

Vincent Morabito

Williamsville