Floyd killing underscores need to open police personnel records

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer would not have come to light were it not captured on video. Instead, the monstrous actions of Derek Chauvin, the officer who kept Floyd pinned to the ground for nearly nine minutes, would be just another unknown act of brutality by a rogue member of law enforcement.

The need for transparency is why body cameras are now a requirement for most police officers. Video footage exposes the guilty among officers and corroborates evidence of the innocent. However, New York State maintains a 44-year-old law that stands as an enemy of transparency by protecting the guilty. Section 50-a of the state’s Civil Rights Law gives a wide berth to police in keeping nearly all police records out of public view. The law is overdue for repeal.

Lawmakers passed 50-a in 1976 to prevent criminal defense attorneys from using unsubstantiated accusations of abuse or misconduct to undermine officers when they testify in court. Courts have broadened the law in favor of keeping even substantiated claims against officers, including ones that lead to discipline, hidden away. The law also applies to firefighters and corrections officers.

A package of five bills known collectively as the Safer New York Act is up for consideration in the state Legislature. The other bills touch on other aspects of police accountability and on marijuana legalization, but repealing 50-a is the most urgent. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said last Saturday he would sign a repeal if it reached his desk.

Only New York and Delaware make law enforcement officers’ personnel records confidential. The records are shielded by other means in 20 states, have limited availability in 16 states and are publicly available in 12 states, including Ohio, Connecticut and Florida.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has supported modifying 50-a, rather than a full repeal. The president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association, Thomas H. Mungeer, opposes the abolition of 50-a, but says the union is “agreeable to having conversations to discuss potential modifications.” That’s insufficient.

Officers’ unions frequently claim that repealing 50-a would make it possible for parties in a lawsuit to get personal information about police, such as home addresses, but disclosure of those is forbidden under existing Freedom of Information Law statutes, which would not change.

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, D-Buffalo, is a co-sponsor of the bill to repeal 50-a. Peoples-Stokes told The News last week that action is needed soon.

“I know the citizens I represent, both black and white, will be a little bit more at ease when there is some action on this issue of police brutality,” she said.

While the killing of Floyd is driving the push to abolish 50-a, repeal was needed long before that atrocity shocked the public conscience. The law creates a screen that is both unnecessary and unwanted.

The public has always had a compelling interest in the conduct of the police officers they pay to enforce laws and authorize to use force. The law thwarts that interest.

What is more, the many good cops on the public payroll have nothing to hide from reasonable public review. Indeed, they have their own compelling interest in exposing the rogues who tarnish the reputations of all police and make their own jobs more dangerous.

Making police records public doesn’t guarantee all bad actors will disappear. The records are public in Minnesota, where 18 conduct complaints had been filed against Chauvin, resulting in two reprimands.

But hiding disciplinary records makes it much less likely that the media or the public will uncover the misdeeds of bad cops, or that administrators will weed them out. Other states have successfully allowed public access to these records. So can New York.

There’s no reason to let 50-a exist any longer.