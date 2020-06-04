Kelly Cleversley, Robert Burkett are Prep Talk Athlete of the Week Playoffs champions

BuffaloNews.com readers have voted St. Mary’s volleyball player Kelly Cleversley and Frontier swimmer Robert Burkett as champions of the Prep Talk Athlete of the Week Playoffs for the 2019-20 academic year.

More than 3.6 million votes have been cast in the Prep Talk Athlete of the Week polls, sponsored by Sgroi Financial. Cleversley and Burkett advanced through five rounds of playoff voting that started May 4 and concluded this week.

Cleversley, a senior who will attend D’Youville College, was selected as Monsignor Martin Player of the Year and first-team All-Western New York in the fall after helping lead St. Mary’s to a third Catholic state title in four years. She recorded 348 kills, 237 digs and 60 aces in her senior season.

Burkett, a senior who plans to enlist in the U.S. Coast Guard, was named Most Outstanding Performer at the Section VI Championships after winning the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke races. He set a school record in the 100 breast (58.75 seconds). Burkett also was recognized as Section VI Sportsman of the Year at the NYSPHSAA Championships and an All-WNY Scholar Athlete in the winter.

“This award of athlete of the year means a lot to me having my season being capped off like this, especially with a neck injury freshman year putting doubt on me even competing in swimming ever again,” Burkett wrote in an email.

Cleversley follows Hannah Mulhern as the second consecutive St. Mary’s volleyball player to be Prep Talk Athlete of the Week Playoffs champion.

“That says a lot about St. Mary’s volleyball,” Cleversley said. “We have a tight-knit community and we come together to do what we need. This season, we had seven seniors and it was memorable to all be together one last time and leave a legacy for the underclassmen and people coming in.”

Cleversley was the Prep Talk Athlete of the Week for Oct. 14, receiving 56% of the vote after the Lancers’ strong showing in the Garden State Invitational. In the playoff matchups, Cleversley tallied 61% of votes in the opening round, 70% in the second round, 83% in the quarterfinals, 89% in the semifinals, and 80% in the championship round matchup with East Aurora cross country runner Megan McLaughlin. In total, Cleversley received 441,663 votes in the regular season and playoff polls.

“All of the support that was given to me, I couldn’t have dreamed of it,” Cleversley said. “There were people I didn’t even know voting for me. It helped that I have a huge family and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches.”

Burkett was the Prep Talk Athlete of the Week for Feb. 17, receiving 37% of the vote following his sectionals performance. In the opening round of playoffs, Burkett received 96% of the votes, followed by 81% in the second round, 86% in the quarterfinals, 65% in the semifinals, and 69% in the championship round matchup with Amherst football player Nick O’Neil. Burkett’s total vote count was 162,044.

More than 200 student-athletes were nominated throughout the year for the boys and girls Prep Talk Athlete of the Week polls that were conducted 26 times during the fall and winter seasons prior to the cancellation of spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. We created a bracket with each of the weekly winners and six at-large selections seeded according to their vote totals for a playoff field of 32.

Prep Talk Athlete of the Week winners for 2019-20 were:

Sept. 9

Elle Noecker, Eden, swimming

Teddy Payne, Clarence, volleyball

Sept. 16

Gabby Gambino, St. Mary’s, soccer

Maurice Vaughn, WNY Maritime, football

Sept. 23

Lauren Levy, Buffalo Seminary, swimming

Gavin Susfolk, Akron, football

Sept. 30

Jenna Cavalieri, Williamsville East, field hockey (semifinalist)

Nick O’Neil, Amherst, football (finalist)

Oct. 7

Sam Hare, Mount St. Mary, volleyball

Zac Boyes, Kenmore West, football

Oct. 14

Kelly Cleversley, St. Mary’s, volleyball (champion)

Blake Nolan, Iroquois, football

Oct. 21

Allie Bashor, Starpoint, swimming (semifinalist)

Anthony Delisanti, Niagara Wheatfield, golf

Oct. 28

Megan McLaughlin, East Aurora, cross country (finalist)

Josh Morelli, Niagara Wheatfield, soccer

Nov. 4

Marie Rhodes, St. Mary’s, volleyball

Anthony McCarley, Amherst, football (quarterfinalist)

Nov. 11

Jasmine Brundage, St. Mary’s, volleyball

Tywon Wright, Southwestern, football

Nov. 18

Kylie Blessing, Portville, volleyball

Billy Wieberg, Grand Island, volleyball (quarterfinalist)

Dec. 2

Mary Brinker, East Aurora, swimming

Jalen Bradberry, Park, basketball

Dec. 9

Myle Kline, Holland, basketball (quarterfinalist)

Willie McDougald, Niagara Falls, wrestling

Dec. 16

Morganne Dee, Lancaster, ice hockey (quarterfinalist)

Justin McDougald, Niagara Wheatfield, wrestling

Dec. 30

Ella Wanzer, Amherst, basketball

Ryan Bitka, Amherst, wrestling

Jan. 6

Rhylee Jung, Niagara Wheatfield, wrestling

Garrett Chase, Niagara Wheatfield, wrestling

Jan. 13

Mary Kromer, Lake Shore, ice hockey

Cal Shifflet, Williamsville East, basketball

Jan. 20

Claire Pikett, Holland, basketball

Mark Crocker, Lockport, swimming (semifinalist)

Jan. 27

Ellie Schau, Williamsville East, ice hockey (quarterfinalist)

Wyatt Fuller, Springville, diving

Feb. 3

Abigail Blair, Grand Island, ice hockey

Max Richter, Lancaster, ice hockey

Feb. 10

Mia Wendell, Williamsville East, ice hockey

Ryan Stencel, Lancaster, wrestling (semifinalist)

Feb. 17

Makayla Pasierb, Dunkirk, bowling

Robert Burkett, Frontier, swimming (champion)

Feb. 24

Aaliyah Parker, Cardinal O’Hara, basketball

Robert Currie, Grand Island, ice hockey

March 2

Kaylee Krysztof, Depew, basketball

Jaden Heers, Newfane, wrestling (quarterfinalist)

March 9

Nadara Odell, Dunkirk, basketball

Michael Dziabo, Clarence, rifle

March 16

Siobhan Ryan, Sacred Heart, basketball

Jamond Jones, Middle Early College, basketball

At-large selections

Sonya Krezmien, Springville, cross country

Madison Mallone, Starpoint, ice hockey

Grace Kulniszewski, Iroquois, soccer

Alyssa Spring, Allegany-Limestone, soccer

Natalie O’Brien, Starpoint, ice hockey (quarterfinalist)

Jenna Blair, Frontier, gymnastics

Joey Zachary, Lewiston-Porter, soccer

Jon Nellis, Holland, basketball

Joe Dixon, Canisius, football (quarterfinalist)

Jaymier Patton, Bishop Timon-St. Jude, basketball

Riley Quinn, Lancaster, soccer

Vinny Pagliaccio, West Seneca East, cross country