Cam Barmore School: Panama; Sport: Track and Field; Year: Senior; Events: Jumps; College choice: Football at Mercyhurst
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Barmore, a four-sport athlete, won the state Division II title in the high jump for the Clymer/Sherman/Panama combined team last June, clearing 6 feet, 7 inches. He helped CSP win two state titles in football, was named Class D state Co-Player of the Year and was part of the Panama basketball team that reached the state semifinals in 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lucas Beyer School: Canisius; Sport: Track and Field; Year: Senior; Events: Distances; College choice: Boston College
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Beyer, a two-time defending All-Catholic champion in the outdoor 800m, has also captured 1-mile and 2-mile titles at All-Catholic meets during his high school career.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Connor Boss School: East Aurora; Sport: Lacrosse; Year: Senior; College choice: Robert Morris
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Boss recorded 39 goals and 51 points in 21 games last year, helping East Aurora reach the state semifinals for the first time. He also had 39 ground balls and is a threat to shoot either righty or lefty.
Evan posted 3-1 record with 1.10 earned run average and 31 strikeouts in 28 innings to earn All-Western New York honorable mention. After topping out in the low 80s last spring, the 6-foot-2 lefthander has flirted with hitting 90 mph in bullpen sessions this spring.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Chris Diem School: Cleveland Hill; Sport: Track and Field; Year: Senior; Events: Sprints; College choice: Football and track at Buffalo State.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Diem was part of the Golden Eagles' state championship winning 4x100 relay team in 2018, along with Aaron Wahler, D'Mario Grant and Javon Thomas. He helped the same group place second at the state meet last spring.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Brian Fry School: Medina; Sport: Baseball; Year: Junior; Position: Shortstop; College choice: Toledo
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Brian was a big-game performer for the Class B state semifinalist Mustangs. He set school season records for doubles (12) and triples (6) last spring and was entering his fifth varsity season. Brian had a .565 average and elevated his game during the postseason, scoring 15 times and driving in 10 runs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Joe Mack School: Williamsville East; Sport: Baseball; Year: Junior; Position: Catcher; College choice: Clemson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Joe, a first-team All-Western New York selection, hit .462 with a .767 slugging percentage. Eleven hits went for extra bases (six doubles, four home runs). He walked 17 times in 72 plate appearances, scoring 28 runs. Joe has played four varsity seasons, mainly hitting No. 3 or No. 4 since being called up as a seventh-grader to protect his older brother, Minnesota Twins prospect Charlie, in the batting order.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ryan McGorry School: St. Joe's; Sport: Lacrosse; Year: Senior; Position: Midfield; College choice: Loyola (Md.) in 2021 after a post-graduate year at Salisbury Prep (Conn.).
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
McGorry, a first team All-Catholic and second-team All-WNY pick, is a four-star recruit, per Inside Lacrosse. He set a program record for goals by midfielder last year with 43 and added 22 assists and scooped up 38 groundballs. He massed 68 goals and 43 assists for 112 points in three seasons.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Conor Murphy School: Williamsville North; Sport: Lacrosse; Year: Junior; Position: Attack; College choice: St. Bonaventure
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Conor is another dangerous offensive talent who would have been a key cog in North's offense. After missing part of his freshman year, he recorded 45 goals and 23 assists last spring. He is a first-year captain.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sam Murphy School: St. Joe's; Sport: Baseball; Year: Senior; Position: Catcher; College choice: Football at Stonehill College (Mass.).
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Murphy was a returning All-Western New York first-team selection and Monsignor Martin offensive player of the year after a junior season in which he belted five home runs, drove in 41 runs and hit .421.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Hunter Parucki School: St. Joe's; Sport: Lacrosse; Year: Senior; Position: Midfield; College choice: Canisius
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Parucki, a returning two-time first team All-Western New York selection, set a school record for goals (21), assists (35) and points (56) by a freshman and continued to get better. He was a member of the 2019 Under Armor Upstate team has recorded more than 30 goals and 70 points his past two seasons. He finished with 109 goals and 133 assists for 242 points. Parucki played varsity as an eighth-grader at Lancaster.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Josh Peron School: Frontier; Sport: Track and field; Year: Junior; Events: Sprints/distances; College choice: Undecided
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Josh set a Section VI indoor record in 600 meters, while winning the state public schools championship in 1:19.47, and placed second in Federation. He was also a member of the Falcons' 4x800 relay - with four-sport athlete Brian Gleason, Connor O'Brien and Preston Bova - that set a Section VI record, placed second at the Millrose Games and third at state meet. Josh is a two-time Section VI champion in the relay and is the reigning Section VI outdoor champion in the 400m intermediate hurdles.
Shaw won a sectional title last year in a playoff versus Ian Wagner of Medina, who is also senior. He is a two-time state tournament qualifier and alternate as eighth-grader. Shaw placed seventh at state (73-76) in 2018 at Cornell to qualify for the Federation championship, where he shot a round of a 78 at Bethpage Black to tie for third. Helped OP win the ECIC team championship five times during his six seasons and one team sectional title. He averaged 38.5 per nine-hole round during the fall.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jon Sokolowski School: Orchard Park; Sport: Lacrosse; Year: Senior; Position: Defense; College choice: Cleveland State
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Sokolowski, a first-team All-Western New York selection, plays blanket coverage on the reigning Section VI Class AA champions' opponents' top player. He is a three-year varsity player and finished last season with 90 ground balls and caused 48 turnovers.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jerry Xiao School: Williamsville East; Sport: Tennis; Year: Junior; College choice: Undecided
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jerry is a three-time state tournament qualifier, including last year as ECIC champion. He lost in sectional final to senior Greg Hastings of North Tonawanda, but went 1-1 at the state tournament. Jerry has a 37-4 singles record. He went to state as an eighth-grader and freshman while playing doubles with Jason Berkun u2013 the final time as Section VI champions.
The coronavirus pandemic robbed high school spring sports athletes in baseball, softball, lacrosse, track and field, golf and boys tennis of their opportunities to shine. The Buffalo News wants to recognize 15 of the top Western New York boys athletes whom you would have been reading about this spring:
