Deacon Jerome Wright, VP of V.O.I.C.E. Buffalo, and clergy leadership organized a very peaceful gathering on the steps of City Hall, where those in attendance, made up of mostly fellow clergy and their followers, discussed injustice and police brutality and completed the demonstration with a march to the Erie County Holding Center in Buffalo on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
