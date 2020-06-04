Day 156: June 4, 2020 - Participants in a peaceful rally in Niagara Square raise their hands as they protest the death of George Floyd.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 155: June 3, 2020 - A late spring view of the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse and City Hall in downtown Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 154: June 2, 2020 - The moon rises behind one of the statues on top of the Liberty Building in Buffalo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 153: June 1, 2020 - Law enforcement look through the glass bearing the words of the Constitution at the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse as people are pushed out of Niagara Square in Buffalo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 152: May 31, 2020 - Grain elevators, including the Great Northern (center right), which was the largest in the world when it was built in 1897, fill the skyline at the end of Michigan Street near the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 151: May 30, 2020 - An American red squirrel pauses for a photo as it climbs a tree at Sinking Ponds Wildlife Sanctuary in East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 150: May 29, 2020 - A boat passes under a railroad bridge on Ellicott Creek near the Rails to Trails in Tonawanda.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 149: May 28, 2020 - A field full of dandelions almost looks like snow covering Centennial Park, which makes for a picturesque view of the downtown skyline.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 148: May 27, 2020 - A fern plant in a garden in Buffalo begins to open with the recent warm temperatures.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 147: May 26, 2020 - The sun is seen setting over Lake Erie near Dunkirk.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 146: May 25, 2020 - Flags placed on graves of veterans catch the sunlight in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cheektowaga.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 145: May 24, 2020 - A blue heron wades in the waters of Eighteen Mile Creek in Lockport.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 144: May 23, 2020 - Several groups of people enjoy the beach in Evangola State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 143: May 22, 2020 - Mustard flowers and grapevines in a vineyard in Westfield.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 142: May 21, 2020 - Judy Driscoll walks along a sandbar created by the mouth of Muddy Creek flowing into Lake Erie as the sun sets in Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 141: May 20, 2020 - The inside of a fully-blooming tulip bursts with color.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 140: May 19, 2020 - Goslings look for food near Scajaquada Creek at Forest Lawn in Buffalo.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 139: May 18, 2020 - A white barn stands out against a crisp blue sky and field of yellow weeds off County Road in Clarence.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 138: May 17, 2020 - The round concrete barricades in front of City Hall break up the sharp angles of the Robert H. Jackson U.S. Courthouse, center, and Statler City, right.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 137: May 16, 2020 - Apple blossoms bloom in an orchard near Barker.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 136: May 15, 2020 - Cherry blossoms and ducks out on a spring day at Mirror Lake in Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 135: May 14, 2020 - A viewer at Niagara Falls State Park on Goat Island is wrapped in plastic to prevent visitors from using them during the pandemic.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 134: May 13, 2020 - Frost crystallizes on the leaves of a lupine in a garden in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 133: May 12, 2020 - Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo is much more desolate during the pause order.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 132: May 11, 2020 - A drone view of the tower on Erie Community College's City Campus in downtown Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 131: May 10, 2020 - The blossoms of a weeping cherry tree stand out against the late spring snow in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 130: May 9, 2020 - Spring leaves get covered by fresh snow at Chestnut Ridge Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 129: May 8, 2020 - The empty cars of the NFTA's Metro Rail system rattle by in the early evening.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 128: May 7, 2020 - Turkeys strut on a path along North Forest Road in Getzville.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 127: May 6, 2020 - Colorful tulips brighten a front yard on Hartwell Road in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 126: May 5, 2020 - Brandon Ostrowski, left, of Tonawanda, fishes from the Niagara River off Riverwalk Park in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 125: May 4, 2020 - A couple taking a walk at dusk, pass beneath the arch that leads to a trail, along the breakwall around the Safe Harbor Marina in Buffalo Outer Harbor State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 124: May 3, 2020 - A gull sits in a parking lot on South Park Avenue in South Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 123: May 2, 2020 - Raindrops drip from the buds of a tree in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 122: May 1, 2020 - Cherry blossoms frame the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Buffalo History Museum in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 121: April 30, 2020 - City crews install barricades at the traffic circle in Ralph Wilson Jr. Centennial Park (formerly LaSalle Park) to block traffic to make more space for pedestrians to keep socially distanced.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 120: April 29, 2020 - A branch is covered with raindrops and buds on a trail at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center in West Seneca.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 119: April 28, 2020 - Rows of lamps light the empty path in Buffalo Outer Harbor State Park with the Cargill Pool grain elevator looming in the distance.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 118: April 27, 2020 - Daffodils bloom in the center of the Olmsted Parks Conservancy's Richmond-Ferry Circle on a rainy afternoon.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 117: April 26, 2020 - The view from Fort Niagara State Park as a cargo ship passes in front of the Toronto skyline.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 116: April 25, 2020 - A weathered book that was left behind blows open in the wind on Main Street in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 115: April 24, 2020 - The tugboat Vermont pulls the Manitoulin up the Buffalo River in front of the lighthouse.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 114: April 23, 2020 - Cherry blossoms begin to bloom in the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's Japanese Gardens behind the Buffalo History Museum.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 113: April 22, 2020 - Siblings Nick and Cassie Chiappetta of Derby take in the view, as the sun's final rays paint the sky a brilliant pink, from the top of the hill at Buffalo Outer Harbor State Park .
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 112: April 21, 2020 - Small but bright weeds start to peek though a crack in the sidewalk in North Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 111: April 20, 2020 - A rainbow brightens an otherwise dreary day as the setting sun lights up tree tops in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 110: April 19, 2020 - Water flows on the west branch of Cazenovia Creek in Griffins Mills in the Town of Aurora.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 109: April 18, 2020 - The exterior of Kleinhans Music Hall is arrayed with rainbow colors thanks to Hunt Property Solutions, who repaired exterior ground lighting that hasn't worked for 30 years.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 108: April 17, 2020 - A beautiful red Cardinal is contrasted by a fresh coating of spring snow in East Aurora.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 107: April 16, 2020 - A snow-dusted flag in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 106: April 15, 2020 - Wind driven waves from Lake Erie break along the shoreline and homes at Hoover Beach in Hamburg.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 105: April 14, 2020 - Deer congregate at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 104: April 13, 2020 - A drone view looking down on the extension behind the iconic towers at Statler City in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 103: April 12, 2020 - The mirrored glass and terra cotta accents of the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center complement the other buildings on the Roswell Park campus.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 102: April 11, 2020 - A robin rests on a branch as the sun comes up in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 101: April 10, 2020 - New Era Field is lit blue to honor all health care workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 100: April 9, 2020 - The suns sets over customs booths at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie, Ontario.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 99: April 8, 2020 - The skyline of Buffalo on a spring morning.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 98: April 7, 2020 - The sun rises with muted colors as fog rolls across Green Lake in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 97: April 6, 2020 - Early morning frost clings to a leaf and blades of grass in a yard in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 96: April 5, 2020 - A couple walks past the Larry Griffis sculpture "Flat Man" on the Outer Harbor just after sunset.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 95: April 4, 2020 - M&T Center, with its iconic gold dome, and the nearby Electric Tower are seen on a beautiful spring day.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 94: April 3, 2020 - Empty rooms are lit in the pattern of a heart at the Sheraton in Niagara Falls, Ont. where several hotels are making hearts in solidarity as both U.S. and Canada are struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 93: April 2, 2020 - Andrew Preischel casts a line on the first day of trout season in Eighteen Mile Creek in Eden.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 92: April 1, 2020 - A couple walks at dusk near Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 91: March 31, 2020 - A tree bare from winter stretches over West River Road on Grand Island.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 89: March 29, 2020 - An angel statue at Our Lady of Victory Basilica in Lackawanna holds a sign explaining the missing Holy Water.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 88: March 28, 2020 - Chippewa Street is nearly empty except for a lone pedestrian.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 87: March 27, 2020 - A sure sign of spring. A bee collects pollen on colorful crocus in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 86: March 26, 2020 - Friends stand near the wind sculptures atop the hill at Wilkeson Pointe on the Outer Harbor to watch the sun go down.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 85: March 25, 2020 - The Mahoney children,from left: Nolan, 3; Adeline, 5; and Declan, 7, smile through the front window of their home where a large rainbow they created is displayed.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 84: March 24, 2020 - A statue of Grover Cleveland looks out over the McKinley monument in Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 83: March 23, 2020 - A customer enters Cameron's 24 Hour Store on Elmwood Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 82: March 22, 2020 - A line of trains sit on the tracks off of Route 5 in Lackawanna.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 81: March 21, 2020 - An American flag is reflected in a water puddle on Main Street in Springville.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 80: March 20, 2020 - Words scrolled on a walkway over Route 33 in Buffalo are a sign of the times.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 79: March 19, 2020 - Sam Cansdale of Alden finds a quite place to social distance and do a little fly fishing near the Buffalo Creek water falls off North Blossom Road in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 78: March 18, 2020 - Beach grass at Woodlawn Beach State Park in Lackawanna.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 77: March 17, 2020 - A view of Niagara Square as seen through the pillars of City Hall.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 76: March 16, 2020 - Weathered posters from the former Taylor's Department Store, which was the former AM&A's in Buffalo, are visible on the outside walls.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 75: March 15, 2020 - Grain silos at Silo City contrast against the bright blue sky.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 74: March 14, 2020 - The Buffalo History Museum and the Japanese Garden are reflected in Hoyt Lake.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 73: March 13, 2020 - A statue of Civil War hero General Daniel Davidson Bidwell, who died in 1864 from wounds sustained in the Battle of Cedar Creek, stands at the center of Colonial Circle at the end of the parkway bearing his name as the sun sets.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 72: March 12, 2020 - Frost and fog shroud the trees at Sheridan Park Golf Course in the Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 71: March 11, 2020 - A barn on Robinson Road in Lockport displays the weathered 2008 Niagara County bicentennial painting.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 70: March 10, 2020 - The moon rises behind the statues of Old County Hall. The four statues are each 16 feet tall and represent justice, agriculture, mechanical arts and commerce.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 69: March 9, 2020 - The full moon, known as the Worm Moon, aligns behind one of the statues on the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 68: March 8, 2020 - Fog covers the Niagara River near the South Grand Island bridges.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 67: March 7, 2020 - A crew from WNY Roofing replaces a roof on Cloverleaf Lane in the Town of Pendleton. One of the crew is tossing a box of nails to another.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 66: March 6, 2020 - The Edward M. Cotter fireboat travels up the Buffalo River past the USS Little Rock in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 65: March 5, 2020 - A man walks past a mural, "Noodle in the Northern Lights" by Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn, painted on an outside wall of Shea's 710 Theatre on Tupper Street.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 64: March 4, 2020 - A gull floats on an ice chunk on Lake Erie in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 63: March 3, 2020 - Crews begin the removal of the ice boom, the second earliest removal on record.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 62: March 2, 2020 - A very friendly squirrel nibbles on a nut near the Niagara Falls Observation Tower in Niagara Falls.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 61: March 1, 2020 - Theresa John cleans fresh snow off her car after finishing her shift at Smokin' Joes Trading Post on Saunders Settlement Road in Sanborn.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 60: Feb. 29, 2020 - Ice forms on a bush and house at Hoover Beach in Hamburg.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 59: Feb. 28, 2020 - A smile turned upside down is tacked to a tree on Omphalius Road in Colden.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 58: Feb. 27, 2020 - A white barn in the Town of Newstead blends in with the falling snow.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 57: Feb. 26, 2020 - The Giant Molten Iron Ladle greets visitors along the Ship Canal Commons in Buffalo Outer Harbor.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 56: Feb. 25, 2020 - A view of the city over the former GLF grain elevator in the Buffalo RiverWorks site on the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 55: Feb. 24, 2020 - A winter scene of a farm on Lockport Road in Sanborn.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 54: Feb. 23, 2020 - A cross atop the Buffalo Religious Arts Center, formerly St. Francis Xavier Church, stands out against the blue skies.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 53: Feb. 22, 2020 - Puffy clouds linger over the Buffalo skyline.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 52: Feb. 21, 2020 - The sun sets over a peaceful Delaware Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 51: Feb. 20, 2020 - The tower of a former fire station on Elmwood Avenue is surrounded by wispy clouds.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 50: Feb. 19, 2020 - The Cave of the Winds at Niagara Falls State Park is open through February for visitors to get a rare and stunning winter view of the unique ice formations of the American and Bridal Veil Falls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 49: Feb. 18, 2020 - Hundreds of gulls that had gathered on a strip of ice in the Black Rock Channel take flight.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 48: Feb. 17, 2020 - Red berries clinging to shrubs on the Olmsted Richardson Complex punctuate a wintry landscape surrounding the iconic towers.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 47: Feb. 16, 2020 - The entrance to Jordan River Missionary Baptist Church on Leroy Avenue in Buffalo is covered in fresh snow.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 46: Feb. 15, 2020 - A couple of cats take in the view from Tom Tower's Farm Market at 759 Lockport St. in Youngstown.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 45: Feb. 14, 2020 - First responders from across Western New York gathered outside Oishei Children's Hospital to shine their lights for patients, families and staff, in celebration of Valentine's Day.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 44: Feb. 13, 2020 - A stately willow tree, along the bank of the upper Niagara River near the brink of Niagara Falls at Niagara Falls State Park, is painted with a blast of fresh snow.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 43: Feb. 12, 2020 - Snow remains on the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Buffalo History Museum.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 42: Feb. 11, 2020 - A red-tailed hawk flies to the roof of the Antioch Baptist Church on Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 41: Feb. 10, 2020 - Falling snow clings to tree branches in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 40: Feb. 9, 2020 - A cross glows on the facade of the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Annunciation on Delaware Avenue at dusk.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 39: Feb. 8, 2020 - A deer stand sits on the perimeter of a snow-covered field in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 38: Feb. 7, 2020 - A JetBlue plane arriving at Buffalo Niagara International Airport makes its approach low over Union Road in Cheektowaga behind the steeple of Our Lady Help of Christians Church.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 37: Feb, 6, 2020 - Golden light from the setting sun paints the top the building at 800 W. Ferry St.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 36: Feb. 5, 2020 - A flock of pigeons take flight at Black Rock Canal Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 35: Feb. 4, 2020 - Snow falls in Forest Lawn.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 34: Feb. 3, 2020 - A view of the Buffalo skyline as the sun sets.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 33: Feb. 2, 2020 - A 1967 International Travelall sits along Middle Road in East Concord.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 32: Feb. 1, 2020 - Ice forms on Green Lake in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 31: Jan. 31, 2020 - The winter sun glistens on the water around the Buffalo Intake behind a damaged section of the Bird Island Pier.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 30: Jan. 30, 2020 - A Bird Of Paradise brightens a winter day at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 29: Jan. 29, 2020 - A commuter walks up the stairs in the Summer-Best Station on the NFTA Metro Rail.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 28: Jan. 28, 2020 - Fresh snow clings to the rooftops of a barn on Bowen Road in Elma.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 27: Jan. 27, 2020 - The Buffalo skyline glows in the distance behind the turbines at the the Steel Winds wind farm on the former Bethlehem Steel site. This photograph was taken shortly after sunset from Hamburg Town Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 26: Jan. 26, 2020 - Contrasting patterns on the facade of St. Rose of Lima Church.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 25: Jan. 25, 2020 - A squirrel carries a mouthful of grass while collecting materials for a nest in Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 24: Jan. 24, 2020 - The Erie County Botanical Gardens comes alive with light and color as the Lumagination experience opens on January 25 in South Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 23: Jan. 23, 2020 - Ice forms on the railings near the water's edge at the Erie Basin Marina.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 22: Jan. 22, 2020 - A black-and-white cat hangs out on a fence on a chilly January day in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 21: Jan. 21, 2020 - Wyatt Pavon, left, and his brother Teddy, right, walk up the hill after sledding at Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 20: Jan. 20, 2020 - Traffic lights and cars paint the street red as night falls on the Elmwood strip.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 19: Jan. 19, 2020 - Ice-covered trees on Goat Island provide a winter backdrop to the American Falls at Niagara Falls State Park in Niagara Falls.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 18: Jan. 18, 2020 - Huskies Bandit and Happy Feet stick their head out of the window as they watch their owner Frank Mancinelli collect minnows at the Beaver Island Park marina.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 17: Jan. 17, 2020 - Decades of exposure to the elements has faded the U.S. flag painted on the side wall of the old Metro Community News location on French Road in Cheektowaga.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 16: Jan. 16, 2020 - The Aquarium of Niagara's newest penguin, "Niño," goes for a swim. The 3-year-old Humboldt penguin comes to Niagara Falls from the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kan., as part of the Species Survival Plan through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 15: Jan 15, 2020 - The Maasai Consignment Boutique brightens up East Delavan Avenue with a colorful window display.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 14: Jan. 14, 2020 - A student sits alone in the atrium of the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 13: Jan. 13, 2020 - A tree branch with ice in front of a mural on Niagara Street in Buffalo. A combination of rain and lower temperatures is making driving and walking treacherous.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 12: Jan. 12, 2020 - St. John's Lutheran Church in Elma after a fresh dusting of snow.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 11: Jan. 11, 2020 - The observation tower at Erie Basin Marina rises above the empty docks in the fog.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 10: Jan. 10, 2020 - Negotiating around platforms of frozen ice, two fisherman try their luck along the brisk open waters along Cayuga Creek in the Village of Lancaster.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 9: Jan. 9, 2020 - Just before sunrise, St. Louis Church on Main Street stands as a beacon above the mural by artist Ian de Beer that proclaims "Keep Buffalo A Secret."
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 8: Jan. 8, 2020 - Toni, a 7-month-old California sea lion, is the new darling at the Buffalo Zoo. The pup can hold her breath for up to 10 minutes.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 7: Jan. 7, 2020 - An aerial view of the Market Arcade, lower center, and downtown Buffalo near Chippewa Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 6: Jan. 6, 2020 - A winter scene on East Canal Road in Lockport.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 5: Jan. 5, 2020 - A pair of bucks forage in tall weeds near Fuhrmann Boulevard on the Outer Harbor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 4: Jan. 4, 2020 - A leaf is frozen in some ice at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Depew.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 3: Jan. 3, 2020 - A blue jay looks out from atop a bush in the Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 2: Jan. 2, 2020 - People take a sunset stroll on the beach near Point Gratiot in Dunkirk.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 1: Jan. 1, 2020 - Happy New Year from Buffalo!
Western New York is a beautiful place – and each day, Buffalo News photographers will bring you a photo to prove it. Our challenge is to look at things differently, to remind us all to slow down and enjoy our surroundings. Check back each morning to see our favorite image for the day. View the images in full screen for the most impact. – Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
