Four charged in two separate indictments related to weekend violence

A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against the driver of an SUV that barreled into two New York State troopers and a Buffalo Police officer Monday outside a police station on Bailey Avenue, charging the woman and two passengers in her vehicle each with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

If found guilty on the charge, the driver, Deyanna Davis, 30, Semaj Pigram, 25, and Walter Stewart, 28, all of Buffalo, face a maximum of 10 years in prison each, prosecutors said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth T. Molisani, who is handling the case, said that according to the indictment, all three were in possession of a semi-automatic 9mm handgun, despite previous felony convictions in Erie County Court.

Davis was previously convicted in March 2010, Pigram was previously convicted in June 2016 and Stewart was previously convicted in July 2012.

As a result of these convictions, each is legally prohibited from possessing the firearm that was seized from inside the vehicle in which they were traveling.

The vehicle was stopped shortly after it reportedly struck and injured the police officer and the state troopers.

The federal grand jury has returned a separate indictment charging 20-year-old Courtland Renford, of Buffalo, with arson of a building for setting a fire inside Buffalo City Hall.

Renford faces a mandatory minimum five-year prison sentence and a maximum 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted on the charge, prosecutors said.