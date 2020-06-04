For mayors and police, kneeling with protesters is symbol of solidarity

As word spread of Sunday's protest march, Niagara Falls business owners feared the worst.

They boarded up stores along Pine Avenue and Main Street ahead of the march, part of the nationwide outbreak of demonstrations triggered by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

But their fear turned to relief and even pride at a pivotal moment in front of Police Headquarters.

The protesters were chanting, "Take a knee! Take a knee!" at the line of police officers.

And that's when Mayor Robert M. Restaino, Police Superintendent Thomas J. Licata and acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti made their move. They joined the crowd and dropped to one knee.

"We started talking with the assembled folks who were there for the protest. They invited us to join them, and we just decided it was the right thing for us to do," Restaino said.

The gesture set a tone, as did a similar moment in Lockport the next day. Wednesday's protest in Niagara Square ended with five Buffalo police officers kneeling with protesters near the steps of City Hall.

"What made you take a knee?" one protester asked the Buffalo officers.

"Solidarity," an officer responded.

"Thank you so much, man," the protester said.

Afterward, the officers shook hands with some of the protesters. Some even hugged.

In Niagara Falls, the protesters cheered. And business leaders appreciated how authorities reacted.

But were they solely moments of goodwill and support? Or will the gestures carry over into upcoming protests and shape how protesters and police interact? That remains to be seen, Restaino said.

"Sometimes it's like a flash powder. It just happens," the mayor said of protests that become destructive and dangerous.

Another Niagara Falls march is expected Friday evening.

"So while I expect (Friday) to be peaceful, I always need to make sure that I am prepared to allow the peaceful protest to go forward, but to be prepared in the event someone or something happens that creates another environment."

Kneeling in solidarity

Last Sunday, the decision to kneel seemed clearly right, authorities said.

"The mayor and I talked, and the chief, and we said, 'Let's go down and talk to the people,' " Filicetti said. "Because they were doing what we asked. We said all along we don't want violent protest, we don't want property damage, looting. If any of those things happened, none of us would have walked into that crowd."

A similar scene played out Monday in front of Lockport City Hall.

"The mayor actually asked me if she could take a knee with us and as soon as the chief would arrive, he would give the OK because the officers wanted to," recalled Desiree N. Crenshaw, the organizer of the Lockport protest.

Mayor Michelle M. Roman, Police Chief Steven K. Abbott and other officers took a knee.

"It was all a mutual thing," Crenshaw said.

"Actually, the police asked me if they could take a knee," Roman said. "They all wanted to."

Roman said she knelt "in respect to all the people who have lost their lives through violence."

"They wanted our local law enforcement to kneel in solidarity with them," said Donta Myles, a leader of Niagara Falls Peacemakers, who attended Sunday's event. "I guess they understood how much (the protesters) wanted that to happen."

That sentiment was clear in Niagara Falls, the acting sheriff said.

"They were very happy to see us. They wanted to be acknowledged. They wanted to be heard," Filicetti said. "We took a kneel as a moment of unity. They really respected that."

"So proud and thankful for everyone who worked on the situation," according to a statement from the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project, a Niagara Falls business group. "Thank you Mayor Restaino, Council, all your team, Chief Licata and first responders from all over, for not only the preparedness, protection, but also the proud moment of taking a knee."

So this happened in #BuffaloNY almost an hour ago. Five Buffalo police officers took a knee with protesters in front of City Hall just before the 8pm curfew went into effect. pic.twitter.com/BLFhYvasRc — Aaron Besecker (@AaronBesecker) June 4, 2020

As the 8 p.m. curfew approached Wednesday in Buffalo, the five uniformed officers walked from two police vehicles parked in the square near Niagara Street and toward the steps of City Hall, where a few dozen demonstrators remained. About 15 or 20 minutes earlier, the police approached the protesters and said that if they agreed to disperse at 8 p.m., the police would not mobilize and remove protesters from the square, according to a tweet from Ali Ingersoll of Investigative Post. If the protesters agreed, then the officers on hand would kneel with them, Ingersoll reported.

"This is all we wanted," a protester, who would only identify himself as Juan, said afterward. "All day, this is what we wanted. We wanted them to just come over and be peaceful with us and kneel with us and show that they felt disgusted about the situation as well.

"We care about the police. We care about what they do for us. But certain police officers take it for granted, and that's what we're here for, to try to keep the peace," he said.

Filicetti, the acting Niagara County sheriff, distinguished taking a knee at the Niagara Falls protest from when others do it during the national anthem to call attention to unequal treatment.

"When that is on, when that is being sung, I stand and salute," he said. "Two different moments in my mind. The symbolic nature of it was, it was a tragic incident in Minneapolis, terrible, and we agree with that notion. That's why we did it."

'No need to have another protest'

Some controversy flared Wednesday over a Facebook post by the city Human Rights Commission about Friday's expected march. The post urged city residents not to attend.

Denise Mejia, vice chair of the commission, said she and commissioner Saladin Q. Allah based their warning on information from residents who told them outsiders were checking into hotels and making short-term rentals in advance of the event.

Restaino called the Facebook post "an unauthorized and unsubstantiated release. There is nothing official about it."

Mejia stands by her warning.

"We already had one peaceful protest. We succeeded. We made our city look amazing on national news coverage," Mejia said. "There's no need to have another protest for the same exact reason. We've already done that. Now it's time to get to work on the legislation, on the laws, on the petitions."

"We are anticipating a peaceful march," Restaino said. "Obviously, the law enforcement personnel are going to be prepared, because I suspect that when the very first protest in Buffalo was planned and brought out, nobody expected it to go the way it went."

"Most protests are meant to be peaceful, but it doesn't stop the nonpeaceful people from starting violence," said Marthe Limage, one of the leaders of Niagara Falls Peacemakers.

Anthony Poletti, president of Pine Avenue Redevelopment, reported many store owners have boarded up their buildings again.

"We're hoping that if any event happens on Friday, it'll go the way that the rally on Sunday went and end peacefully," Poletti said.